Bharat Progress 2024 : India Achieved 15% Ethanol Blending, Aims For 30% In 2030

In 2024, India reached a significant milestone by achieving 15% ethanol blending in its fuel mix. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted this achievement as a crucial step in reducing carbon emissions and enhancing the nation’s energy security. This milestone sets the stage for India’s next goal—achieving 20% ethanol blending by 2025, advancing from the previous target of 2030, as reported by The Economic Times.

Ethanol Blending: A Year of Record Growth

State-run oil marketing companies blended approximately 670 million liters of ethanol into petrol in May 2024, achieving an average blending ratio of 15.4%, according to the oil ministry. This marks a sharp increase from April, when 515 million liters of ethanol were blended, achieving a ratio of 12.7%. The rapid rise underscores India’s commitment to expanding its renewable energy footprint.

Minister Puri also emphasized India’s strides in green hydrogen projects as part of the broader energy transition. The country commissioned its first 10 MW green hydrogen plant on May 27, 2024, during the election period. Several tenders have been issued to ensure a robust supply chain for green hydrogen. Notably, a green hydrogen station in Kochi has become operational, servicing buses from Kochi Airport, showcasing India’s pioneering efforts in hydrogen-based transportation.

Expanding LPG Coverage Under the Ujjwala Scheme

Apart from achievements in renewable energy, Minister Puri discussed the expansion of LPG coverage under the Ujjwala scheme. The initiative has witnessed a remarkable increase in connections, growing from 140 million in 2014 to 320 million in 2024. This expansion has played a pivotal role in improving energy access and quality of life for millions of households across the country.

India’s achievements in ethanol blending, green hydrogen development, and LPG coverage reflect a comprehensive approach to energy security and sustainability. As the nation progresses towards its 20% ethanol blending target by 2025, these efforts underscore India’s commitment to a greener, more resilient energy ecosystem.

