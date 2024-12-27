Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Bharat Progress Report: India Soars 42 Spots To Rank 39th In Global Innovation Index 2024

India has gained 42 ranks to rank 39th in the Global Innovation Index 2024, leading 38 lower-middle-income economies. Cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru feature in the top S&T clusters, and patents and innovation are in focus. "The rise of India," said the report, is driven by PM Modi's leadership and policy reforms.

Bharat Progress Report: India Soars 42 Spots To Rank 39th In Global Innovation Index 2024

India has made a quantum leap in the Global Innovation Index 2024, improving by a remarkable 42 positions in the last nine years. According to the index released on Thursday, India now holds the 39th position among 133 global economies, marking a major milestone in the country’s journey toward becoming a global innovation leader.

India ranked 81st in the Global Innovation Index in 2015. Today, the nation has climbed to the 39th spot and has emerged as the top-ranked country among 38 lower-middle-income economies. This achievement underlines India’s growing prominence as a hub for innovation and technological advancements, particularly among developing economies.

The Global Innovation Index is published annually by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and evaluates countries using metrics that reflect innovation capacity and performance. India has progressed so remarkably that the strength of its commitment towards creating an innovative environment, with policies and initiatives on track, is evident.

Leadership Driving Innovation

Union Minister Piyush Goyal attributed the success to the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Goyal appreciated the government’s efforts in creating an ecosystem that supports innovation for the nation to achieve such remarkable milestones.

The minister wrote on social media platform ‘X’: “Guided by PM @NarendraModi ji’s decisive leadership, India achieves these remarkable milestones: 1st among 10 economies in Central & Southern Asia, 1st among lower-middle-income economies, 4th in @WIPO Science & Technology (S&T) Cluster Ranking.”

India has topped the ranking of 10 economies in Central and Southern Asia, and it ranked 4th in the WIPO Science and Technology (S&T) Cluster Ranking, thus showing its increasing importance globally.

The major cities of the country are among the world’s top 100 S&T clusters. The cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai are innovation hubs, driving research, development, and technological advancements.

Intangible Assets: A Solid Foundation

India has also ranked 7th in the world on intangible asset intensity, a measure that captures the strength of non-physical assets such as patents, trademarks, and copyrights. This ranking suggests that the country is protecting intellectual property and using it to enhance innovation.

Indian innovators and entrepreneurs have significantly contributed to transforming the nation into a technological and research leader across the globe. It ranges from the development of high-end solutions to meeting the world’s challenges through the prowess of Indian talent, who have been at the helm of progress across all sectors.

ALSO READ | Bharat Progress Report 2024: India’s Defence Exports Reach Record Rs 21,083 Cr in FY24, Growing 32.5%

Filed under

Bharat Progress Report Global Innovation Index 2024

Advertisement

Also Read

Bharat Pulse Survey: What Would You Like To See The Union Government Prioritize?

Bharat Pulse Survey: What Would You Like To See The Union Government Prioritize?

‘India Is Not For Beginners’: Man Travels 250 Km Beneath A Train From Itarsi To Jabalpur, Watch Video

‘India Is Not For Beginners’: Man Travels 250 Km Beneath A Train From Itarsi To...

BPR 2024: Narendra Modi Secures Historic Third Term: Challenges And Achievements in Focus

BPR 2024: Narendra Modi Secures Historic Third Term: Challenges And Achievements in Focus

Bharat Pulse Survey: Is Infrastructure Like Roads, Rails, Electricity In India Improving?

Bharat Pulse Survey: Is Infrastructure Like Roads, Rails, Electricity In India Improving?

Bharat Pulse Survey: What Is Your Future Outlook For India In 2025?

Bharat Pulse Survey: What Is Your Future Outlook For India In 2025?

Entertainment

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-Release In Cinemas: A Nostalgic Treat for Fans

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-Release In Cinemas: A Nostalgic Treat for Fans

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And Lee Jung Jae On-Screen Chemistry Wows

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And

Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume – Check It Out Here!

Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume –

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: How He Became One The Most Celebrated Actor ‘The Bhaijaan Of Bollywood’

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: How He Became One The Most Celebrated Actor ‘The Bhaijaan Of

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox