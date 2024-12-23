Bharat Progress Report 2024: D. Gukesh Becomes Youngest-Ever World Chess Champion

India's Gukesh Dommaraju has made history by becoming the youngest World Chess Champion at 18, defeating China's Ding Liren in a dramatic 14th game. It is a new era in chess as Gukesh continues India's growing dominance of the sport.

The Indian rising chess star Gukesh Dommaraju, aged 18 years, took the history books when he dethroned the Chinese Ding Liren for the World Chess Championship 2024, won dramatically in the last stage of the decisive 14th game at Singapore on 12 December 2024. A blunder from Ding proved decisive, leaving him with a final score of 6.5-7.5 in the title clinch.

A match that sent the crowds to the edge of their seats was experienced as the defending champion Ding Liren got downed by the young Indian Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju. A wonderful performance was given by the former playing black, and that also capitalised on an error in judgment made by Ding in the end-game. This win made Gukesh the youngest winner of the World Chess Championship, only 18 years of age and a new record because Garry Kasparov won in 1985 at age 22.

“I probably got so emotional because I did not really expect to win that position,” said Gukesh after his historic win, looking back on how emotional it felt.

Rollercoaster Of Emotions

The final game of the World Chess Championship was full of twists and turns, but it was in the closing moments that Ding Liren faltered. He was seemingly in a comfortable position to force a tie-breaker, but under pressure, his performance crumbled, allowing Gukesh to capitalize on the opportunity. This was a turning point in Gukesh’s career, and victory had to be hard-fought over a series that saw numerous draws and very few victories on both sides. Finally, Gukesh’s cool-headedness and tactical brilliance edged Ding’s experience to gain the well-deserved victory.

Ding Liren, who had an incredible streak to become World Chess Champion in 2023 by beating Russian grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi, came into this game with much scrutiny. His form had significantly dipped in the past months as he hadn’t won a classical game in the long-time format since January. However, Ding regained some confidence during the Championship after winning an unexpected round in the opening.

Despite all the troubles he had, Ding played impressively throughout the tournament. “We all know who Ding is, he has been one of the best players in history for several years,” Gukesh said, showing the utmost respect for his opponent.

Here Are Some Of Gukesh Dommaraju’s Key Milestones:

2015: Triumphed in the Asian School Chess Championships in the under-9 category.

2018: Claimed five gold medals at the Asian Youth Chess Championships in the under-12 category, including individual classical, rapid, and blitz titles, as well as team rapid and blitz titles.

2018: Became the Under-12 World Youth Chess Champion.

2018: Earned the title of International Master (IM) on March 10.

2019: Achieved the prestigious Grandmaster (GM) title on January 15.

2019: Finished as the runner-up in the 9th HD Bank Open in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

2020: Won the Hillerød Chess Club 110th Anniversary Tournament in February.

2020: Claimed victory at the Cannes Chess Festival in May.

2022: Secured team bronze and individual gold at the FIDE Chess Olympiad.

2023: Won the Chennai Masters tournament.

2024: Dominated the Candidates Tournament in Canada, earning his spot in the World Chess Championship.

2024: Became the youngest-ever World Chess Champion by defeating the reigning champion Ding Liren at the World Chess Championship.

