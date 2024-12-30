Union Budget 2024 Allocated Rs.3 Lakh Crores To Women Schemes: Bharat Progress Report 2024

The ₹3 lakh crore allocation reflects the government's strategic focus on gender equality and women’s empowerment, with an emphasis on addressing systemic barriers.

The Union Budget 2024 has demonstrated a strong commitment to women’s welfare and empowerment by allocating a substantial ₹3 lakh crore towards women-centric schemes and initiatives.

This historic allocation underlines the government’s intent to address the unique challenges faced by women across various sectors, including health, education, financial inclusion, and entrepreneurship.

We have allocated over 𝐑𝐬. 𝟑 𝐥𝐚𝐤𝐡 𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭 𝐰𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐢𝐫𝐥𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐁𝐮𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐭, promoting women-led development. This signals our government’s commitment to enhance role of women in economic… pic.twitter.com/0UNAHUYINP — BJP (@BJP4India) July 23, 2024

Key Allocations and Initiatives

Healthcare and Nutrition:

A significant portion of the funds, approximately ₹75,000 crore, has been directed towards healthcare programs for women. This includes initiatives to improve maternal health, provide free sanitary hygiene products under the National Health Mission, and expand nutritional support for pregnant women and children through Anganwadi centers.

Education and Skill Development:

Around ₹60,000 crore has been set aside to enhance access to education and skill development for women. This includes scholarships for girl students, expansion of digital literacy programs, and vocational training aimed at increasing employability among women in rural and urban areas.

Financial Inclusion and Livelihoods:

To boost women’s participation in the economy, ₹45,000 crore has been allocated for self-help groups (SHGs) under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana. This will support women entrepreneurs with access to microfinance, training, and market linkages. Additionally, the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana will continue offering collateral-free loans to women-led enterprises.

Women’s Safety and Social Security:

Nearly ₹40,000 crore has been earmarked for schemes related to women’s safety and social security. Initiatives like the One-Stop Centre Scheme for women in distress and increased funding for helpline services aim to create a safer environment for women across the country.

Housing and Infrastructure:

About ₹30,000 crore has been allocated to provide affordable housing for women under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The program prioritizes houses registered in the names of women, promoting financial stability and property ownership.

Other Women-Centric Programs:

An additional ₹50,000 crore is allocated to initiatives such as the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign and targeted agricultural support for women farmers through Krishi Vikas Kendras.

A Historic Milestone for Women

The ₹3 lakh crore allocation reflects the government’s strategic focus on gender equality and women’s empowerment, with an emphasis on addressing systemic barriers.

By investing in these schemes, the Union Budget 2024 aims to create an enabling environment for women to thrive as contributors to India’s economic and social growth.

