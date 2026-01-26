LIVE TV
Home > Brand Desk > Why Access to Timely Credit Is Critical for India's Business Growth Story

Why Access to Timely Credit Is Critical for India’s Business Growth Story

Why Access to Timely Credit Is Critical for India’s Business Growth Story

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: January 26, 2026 11:22:24 IST

Why Access to Timely Credit Is Critical for India’s Business Growth Story

India’s business growth story is usually discussed in big terms-economic potential, expanding markets, rising entrepreneurship. But for business owners on the ground, growth decisions are far less abstract. They are practical, immediate, and often urgent. More often than not, they come down to one simple question: will the money come when it is actually needed?

Across sectors, Indian entrepreneurs are not short on ambition or ideas. Orders come in, markets open up, and opportunities present themselves. What slows progress is rarely the lack of credit. It is the delay in getting it. That gap between opportunity and funding is quietly shaping which businesses move ahead and which ones struggle to keep up.

Growth Happens in Real Moments

Most Indian businesses don’t grow according to plan. Growth arrives in moments-a large order that needs quick execution, a chance to add capacity before competitors do, a seasonal spike that has to be prepared for in advance. These windows close quickly.

When funds are available at the right time, businesses move forward with confidence. When they aren’t, decisions get pushed, plans are watered down, or opportunities are simply let go. Over time, these small delays add up. Growth slows, not because the business lacks potential, but because capital arrived too late to make a difference.

This is why timely credit matters more than credit availability alone.

MSMEs Feel Delays the Most

For MSMEs, cash flow is not a financial metric-it is day-to-day reality. Delays in working capital immediately affect purchasing, salaries, vendor payments, and delivery timelines.

Talk to any small manufacturer or distributor and the situation sounds familiar. Orders are confirmed and costs are locked, but the loan is still “under review.” At that point, growth turns into a waiting game. And waiting is one luxury most small businesses do not have.

Many MSMEs are fundamentally healthy. They have customers, steady demand, and viable margins. Yet they are forced to rely on short-term fixes or informal borrowing simply because formal credit does not move at the speed their businesses require.

Lending Needs to Match Today’s Business Pace

The way Indian businesses operate has changed. Supply chains are faster, customers expect quicker delivery, and competition is no longer limited by location. Businesses are expected to respond immediately and scale without hesitation.

However, much of the lending ecosystem is still built for a slower world. Credit decisions often rely more on past records than present realities, leading to funds that arrive after the decision has already been made.

Speed in lending does not mean being careless. It means understanding how a business runs—its cash flows, its seasonality, and its decision timelines. Credit that arrives months late may be safe on paper, but it rarely helps a growing business.

Manufacturing and Exports Make the Gap Visible

As India strengthens its manufacturing base and looks to grow exports, the importance of timely financing becomes even clearer. Scaling production, meeting compliance standards, and managing longer payment cycles all require predictable liquidity.

Many manufacturers and exporters have strong order books but hesitate to expand because cash flows remain uncertain. The issue is not demand. It is timing. When funding doesn’t align with operations, growth quietly stalls.

Timely Credit Actually Reduces Risk

There is a common belief that faster credit increases risk. In reality, delayed credit often creates more problems.

When businesses receive funds on time, they plan better, manage cash flows responsibly, and avoid last-minute financial decisions. Delays force compromises-missed payments, expensive borrowing, or lost opportunities-that weaken stability over time.

Well-structured, timely credit supports healthier businesses.

Ratnaafin’s Perspective: Credit Should Fit the Business

At Ratnaafin, the view is straightforward. Credit should work around the business, not the other way around. The focus is on understanding how a business actually operates-its cash-flow cycles, seasonal pressures, and growth stage-before structuring financing.

By aligning credit with real business needs, Ratnaafin helps enterprises act when opportunities arise instead of hesitating due to funding uncertainty. The aim is not just to provide capital, but to make sure capital shows up when it can create the most impact.

This approach reflects a larger shift in lending-from rigid products to financing that supports real outcomes.

Moving Forward

India’s economic momentum is real, and so is the energy of its entrepreneurs. But growth does not happen on intent alone. It happens when systems support decisions at the right moment.

Businesses don’t slow down because they lack ambition. They slow down when capital arrives after the opportunity has passed.

If India wants its business growth story to continue building steadily, one thing is clear: timely credit is no longer optional-it is essential.

 

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 11:21 AM IST
Why Access to Timely Credit Is Critical for India’s Business Growth Story

