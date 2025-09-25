Mynampally Hanumanth Rao: Congress Turns to a Veteran in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 25: Jubilee Hills has always been a tricky patch of Hyderabad. Affluent blocks rub shoulders with middle-class colonies, and the people here are sharp, vocal, and impatient with empty promises. This year’s by-election is more than a contest over one Assembly seat. For Congress, it’s a test of whether it can still make a mark in the city. The party is relying on Mynampally Hanumanth Rao to carry that burden.

Hanumanth Rao isn’t new to high-pressure battles. Nearly ten years ago, while heading BRS’s Hyderabad unit, he pulled off what many considered impossible. In the 2016 GHMC elections, the party went from zero corporators to 99. That was not luck, it was planning, discipline, and a sharp sense of the city’s pulse. People still talk about how he moved cadres, managed logistics, and read voter sentiment better than most.

Now he’s with Congress. That shift didn’t erase his reputation; it added a new layer. He brought networks, organisational skill, and experience that Congress has struggled to cultivate in the city. His role in the Secunderabad Cantonment by-election gave the party some credibility back. And then there was his son Rohith’s win in Medak, one of the rare Congress victories in a BRS-dominated region. Together, these results suggest that when Mynampally is in the mix, the party has a fighting chance.

Jubilee Hills is not just another seat. It carries weight, prestige, and influence. With a mix of old colonies, new apartments, and politically engaged voters, it’s a place where campaigns are scrutinised closely. Winning here is a statement. Losing here is noticed, and not kindly. BRS has long held the seat, but Congress is betting that Mynampally can tilt the balance.

Inside the party, his name keeps coming up. Leaders say his combination of grassroots experience and urban voter reach is rare. He can organise a campaign and also talk to residents in a way that resonates. One senior official put it bluntly: “He’s a strategist who knows the streets. Not many in Congress pull that off.” That is exactly the type of skill needed in Jubilee Hills, where voters are as concerned about potholes and traffic as they are about politics.

It won’t be easy. BRS’s influence here is strong, and urban voters have short attention spans when it comes to political promises. Roads, infrastructure, and civic services are the real issues. On top of that, Congress is still figuring out internal alignments. Getting the entire party behind a single candidate is a challenge in itself.

Even so, Hanumanth Rao has the experience to handle these hurdles. His career shows he can turn difficult situations into wins. The GHMC campaign is still cited for its organisation and discipline, and his recent by-election successes suggest he hasn’t lost that edge. For Congress, that makes him a safe choice in a constituency where the stakes are high.

Voters in Jubilee Hills will decide based on what they see and feel. Can the candidate actually improve local conditions? Does he connect with the community, or is he another figurehead? Mynampally’s supporters argue that he has both credibility and reach, qualities the constituency demands. For a party that has often struggled to resonate in Hyderabad, having a candidate who can do both is vital.

The by-election also matters for Congress on a larger scale. A win would boost morale, signal to urban Telangana that the party still counts, and help build momentum for the 2028 Assembly elections. It would also put Mynampally at the centre of the party’s urban strategy. Relying on him is a calculated decision, not just about winning Jubilee Hills, but about showing the party can plan and execute in high-stakes urban contests.

Observers are watching closely. Jubilee Hills often foreshadows urban voting patterns in Hyderabad. If Congress can crack this seat, it may indicate the party is capable of serious urban campaigning. If it fails, it may reinforce the perception that Hyderabad is out of reach. Either way, the spotlight is on Mynampally.

The campaign will be messy, as these things always are. Every door knocked, every local issue addressed, and every voter interaction could swing opinions. Congress knows it, which is why it is putting its weight behind a leader with a proven record. Mynampally’s presence is meant to send a message: this isn’t a casual effort, and the party intends to fight seriously.

At the heart of it, the Jubilee Hills by-election is about credibility and trust. Mynampally Hanumanth Rao represents both. His history shows he can navigate political obstacles, energise workers, and speak to a diverse urban electorate. Congress is relying on him not just to win, but to demonstrate that the party can still deliver in Hyderabad.

Whether the seat flips or stays with BRS, one thing is undeniable: Congress is putting a leader with experience, networks, and street-level understanding at the centre of this contest. For the party, that’s more than a tactical choice; it’s a statement about intent and capability.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)