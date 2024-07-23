PM Modi Addresses India On Union Budget 2024: This Budget Is For Empowerment Of The New Middle Class

PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of Union Budget 2024. While speaking about key highlights of the budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman, the Prime Minister stated, “This budget will give power to every section of the society.”

Here are the LIVE UPDATES:

July 23, 2:18PM: Pm Modi stated, “In this Budget, the government has announced ‘Employment Linked Incentive scheme. This will help generate many employment opportunities.”

He added, “Under this scheme, the government will give the first salary to those who are newly entering the workforce. Youth from villages will be able to work in the country’s top companies under the apprenticeship program.”

July 23, 2:15PM: PM Modi stated, “In the last 10 years, 25 crore people have come out of poverty. This budget is for the empowerment of the new middle class. The youth will get unlimited opportunities from this budget. Education and skill will get a new scale from this budget.”

He added, “This budget will give power to the new middle class…This budget will help women, small businessmen, MSMEs.”

