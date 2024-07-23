Union Budget 2024: BJP Chief JP Nadda Says '2024 Budget Sets Path for Prosperity and Equity in India'

JP sustainable development and economic resilience.

Addressing the media after the budget announcements, Nadda said that the budget policies are poised to accelerate growth, create jobs and enhance quality of life for all citizens.

“The first Union Budget for 2024-25 in the third term of the Narendra Modi government stands as a testament to India’s commitment to inclusive growth, sustainable development and economic resilience. This visionary budget not only addresses the immediate needs of the nation but also lays down a robust framework for long-term prosperity, prioritizing infrastructure development, technological innovation and social welfare. It paves the way for a more prosperous and equitable India,” he said.

The BJP President also emphasized that this budget is a significant step towards realizing the aspirations of a dynamic and self-reliant India. “The budgets, forward-looking policies and strategic investments are poised to accelerate growth, create jobs and enhance the quality of life for all citizens. I congratulate PM Narendra Modi, and I congratulate the Finance Minister and team for giving a budget that is focused on Gaon, Garib, Mahila, Yuva, Dalit, and Adivasi. This budget serves the aspirations of all sections of the society. This budget speaks of the economic and financial stability of India. It also demonstrates how resilient the Indian economy is to the external challenges in this budget,” JP Nadda asserted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the first Budget of the Modi 3.0 government that was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, saying that the pro-people and pro-development visionary Budget 2024-25 fuels the nation’s pace in emerging as a developed nation.

Taking to his social media handle on microblogging site X, Amit Shah posted, “The Budget 2024-25 not only exemplifies Bharat’s newfound sense of purpose, hope and optimism under the PM Modi Ji-led NDA government but also fortifies them.”

“Harnessing the power of Bharat’s youth, Nari Shakti and farmers, the budget fuels the nation’s pace on the path of emerging as a developed nation by ushering in a new era of employment and opportunities,” read the post.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her record seventh consecutive Union Budget 2024-25 today (on July 23) during the Budget Session of Parliament. She made history as the first finance minister to present seven consecutive budget speeches, surpassing former Prime Minister Morarji Desai’s record of six consecutive budgets as finance minister between 1959 and 1964.

FM Sitharaman, in her seventh consecutive Union Budget for 2024-25, outlined key priorities aimed at fostering economic growth and creating ample opportunities. The priorities include Productivity and Resilience in Agriculture, Employment and Skilling and services.

