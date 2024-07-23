Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is unveiling her seventh consecutive budget, with many hoping for tax relief for the middle class. Despite an impressive 8.2% growth in the economy over the past fiscal year, private consumption—a critical driver of GDP—only increased by 4%.

In an effort to stimulate consumer spending, the government may propose cuts to personal income taxes, especially for those with high spending rates. According to a Bloomberg News report from last month, this adjustment could benefit individuals earning between ₹5 lakh and ₹15 lakh per year, who currently face tax rates from 5% to 20%.

New Income Tax Slabs Introduced

In India, income tax is based on a slab system where different rates apply to different income ranges. As your income increases, so does your tax rate, making the system fair and progressive. The tax slabs are updated yearly during the budget and can vary for different taxpayer groups

On personal income tax rates in new tax regime, FM Sitharaman says, “Under new tax regime, tax rate structure to be revised as follows – Rs 0-Rs 3 lakh -Nil; Rs 3-7 lakh -5% ; Rs 7-10 lakh-10% ; Rs 10-12 lakh-15%; 12-15 lakh- 20% and above Rs 15 lakh-30%.”

Under the new tax regime, individuals can save up to ₹17,500. The revised tax brackets are:

Comparison Of Previous Year’s Tax Slab with the Latest Budget

The Union Budget has introduced a revamped income tax regime with updated slabs aimed at simplifying the tax structure and enhancing taxpayer relief. Under the new regime, individuals with income up to ₹3 lakh are exempt from tax. For income between ₹3 lakh and ₹7 lakh, the tax rate is set at 5%, with a tax rebate available under section 87A. Earnings from ₹7 lakh to ₹10 lakh are taxed at 10%, while income from ₹10 lakh to ₹12 lakh is taxed at 15%. The slabs continue with a 20% rate for income between ₹12 lakh and ₹15 lakh, and a 30% rate for income exceeding ₹15 lakh. This new regime offers the potential to save up to ₹17,500 compared to the previous system.