Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2024-25 today, following the release of the Economic Survey. The budget is unveiled in Parliament at 11 a.m., marking the first budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term.

Mudra Loan Limit Increased to ₹20 Lakh

In a significant announcement, Sitharaman reveals that the limit for Mudra loans will be raised to ₹20 lakh from the previous ₹10 lakh for individuals who have successfully repaid their previous loans. This move is expected to boost financial support for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

₹26,000 Crore for Major Road Projects in Bihar

Sitharaman allocates ₹26,000 crore for various infrastructure projects in Bihar, including the Patna-Purnea expressway, Buxar-Bhagalpur expressway, Bodhgaya-Rajgir-Vaishali-Darbhanga routes, and an additional two-lane bridge over the Ganga River at Buxar. She also announces financial support for power projects, including a ₹21,400 crore investment in a 2400 MW power plant at Pir Payanti.

₹2.66 Lakh Crore Allocated for Rural Development

The Finance Minister announces a substantial provision of ₹2.66 lakh crore for rural development, aiming to enhance infrastructure and improve living conditions in rural areas.

Special Financial Support for Andhra Pradesh

Sitharaman also addresses the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, stating, “Our government is committed to fulfilling the promises made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. To support the state’s capital needs, we will facilitate special financial support through multilateral agencies, with ₹15,000 crore arranged for this fiscal year and additional amounts in future years.”

Bihar’s Development Boost

The Finance Minister highlights the expedited assistance for Bihar, noting that the state’s request for external funding from multilateral development banks will be prioritized.

Sitharaman on India’s Economic Growth

Reflecting on India’s economic performance, Sitharaman says, “India’s economic growth continues to be the shining exception and will remain so in the years ahead. Inflation remains low and stable, moving towards the 4% target. I am pleased to announce the Prime Minister’s package of five schemes and initiatives aimed at facilitating employment, skilling, and other opportunities for 4.1 crore youth over the next five years, with a central allocation of ₹2 lakh crore. This year, we have allocated ₹1.48 lakh crore for education, employment, and skilling.”

The budget outlines a robust agenda to drive growth, enhance infrastructure, and support key sectors, setting a clear path for economic and developmental progress.

