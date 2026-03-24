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Home > Business > MATTER Brings Smart Electric Bikes into Focus at Delhi Tech Meet

MATTER Brings Smart Electric Bikes into Focus at Delhi Tech Meet

MATTER Brings Smart Electric Bikes into Focus at Delhi Tech Meet

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 24, 2026 13:09:17 IST

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MATTER Brings Smart Electric Bikes into Focus at Delhi Tech Meet

MATTER Showcases AI-Driven Motorcycles as Mohal Lalbhai Talks Future of Mobility.

New Delhi, 20 March 2026: Ahmedabad-based electric mobility company MATTER made a strong impression at a closed-door leadership roundtable held in New Delhi. The discussion focused on “Managing Digital Transformation in the Evolving Tech Era,” bringing together founders, CTOs, and senior tech leaders from the automotive sector.

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Mohal Lalbhai, the company’s founder and group CEO, discussed how software-driven and electric technologies are transforming how cars are manufactured and used.

He explained that the auto industry is moving beyond traditional mechanical systems. “Earlier, vehicles were mostly mechanical. Now they are becoming electric, and the next step is software-defined mobility, where intelligence sits at the center and keeps improving the vehicle over time,” Lalbhai said.

Lalbhai presented MATTER’s AI-Defined Vehicles (AI.DV) concept, in which a central processing system facilitates communication between software, sensors, and onboard devices. With this configuration, cars can provide data-based services, make ongoing improvements through upgrades, and generate new revenue streams even after they are purchased.

He added that this approach can also reduce hardware complexity and help companies improve profit margins by focusing more on software-led features.

The company’s flagship product, AERA, also became a key talking point during the discussion. It is known as India’s first geared electric motorcycle, combining traditional riding feel with modern electric technology.

Industry experts at the roundtable showed interest in MATTER’s approach, especially its focus on building core technologies in-house. The company develops its own motors, transmission systems, battery management, and connected vehicle platforms.

Speaking about MATTER’s philosophy, Lalbhai said the company follows a “first-principles” approach. “Strong hardware is the base. Once that is right, software can enhance the experience. With AERA, we wanted to keep the joy of riding alive while adding smart features,” he said.

The discussion also covered how digital tools like industrial IoT, model-based design, and connected ecosystems are helping companies build better vehicles faster.

Data Will Drive the Future

Lalbhai highlighted that data and intelligent systems will play a major role in the coming years. Vehicles will be able to understand rider behavior, adjust performance, and even predict maintenance needs.

“Vehicles are becoming smarter systems. They will not just run, they will learn and adapt,” he added.

The roundtable gave industry leaders a platform to discuss how companies can adapt to fast-changing technology trends. MATTER’s participation showed how new-age mobility companies are focusing on combining strong engineering with smart digital systems.

About MATTER

MATTER is an Indian electric mobility and energy storage company founded in 2019. The company focuses on building advanced electric vehicles designed for performance, safety, and reliability. With a strong in-house technology approach, MATTER develops key components like motors, transmission systems, and battery technologies. Its goal is to make electric mobility smarter, cleaner, and more efficient for modern riders.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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MATTER Brings Smart Electric Bikes into Focus at Delhi Tech Meet

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MATTER Brings Smart Electric Bikes into Focus at Delhi Tech Meet

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MATTER Brings Smart Electric Bikes into Focus at Delhi Tech Meet
MATTER Brings Smart Electric Bikes into Focus at Delhi Tech Meet
MATTER Brings Smart Electric Bikes into Focus at Delhi Tech Meet
MATTER Brings Smart Electric Bikes into Focus at Delhi Tech Meet

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