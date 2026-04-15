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Home > Business > Progress Alliance hosts Mega Business Meet in Surat, draws 2,000 Entrepreneurs for Dialogue on Values and Growth

Progress Alliance hosts Mega Business Meet in Surat, draws 2,000 Entrepreneurs for Dialogue on Values and Growth

Progress Alliance hosts Mega Business Meet in Surat, draws 2,000 Entrepreneurs for Dialogue on Values and Growth

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 15, 2026 18:37:13 IST

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Progress Alliance hosts Mega Business Meet in Surat, draws 2,000 Entrepreneurs for Dialogue on Values and Growth

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 15: Progress Alliance, a non-profit organisation dedicated to the holistic development of entrepreneurs, organised the Mega Business Meet 2026 in Surat. The event witnessed participation from more than 2,000 entrepreneurs who engaged in discussions on aligning business growth with human values.

The gathering served as a platform for entrepreneurs to exchange ideas on strengthening their businesses through collaboration and mutual support, while also focusing on enhancing personal well-being, satisfaction and happiness. The discussions emphasised the integration of human values into business practices, drawing from the principles of conscious living and co-existence.

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The keynote address was delivered by Som Tyagi, a prominent proponent of Madhyasth Darshan (Jeevan Vidya). He spoke on the distinction between the self and the physical body, explaining that each has different needs and that true happiness stems from inner transformation. He highlighted that material success alone does not lead to fulfilment, and stressed the importance of cultivating positive mental and emotional states to achieve lasting contentment.

He guided entrepreneurs on maintaining mental well-being alongside business growth and achieving a sense of fulfilment in both personal and professional life. He also shared insights from his 25 years of work in promoting happiness and harmony in human relationships and family life.

The event placed strong emphasis on networking, team development, and building healthy relationships with customers. Participants discussed ways to ensure that business success is complemented by the well-being and satisfaction of employees and clients.

Progress Alliance has been actively working for over 12 years across more than 15 cities in India, supporting a network of 6,500+ members. The organisation continues to contribute to both the business and personal development of entrepreneurs through its monthly meetings and action-oriented initiatives.

Alliance Growth Partner Kamal Deora played a key role in organising the Mega Business Meet. The programme, held at Happiness Banquet Hall in Simada, concluded with participants resolving to move forward with a balanced approach to business and life, focusing equally on growth and inner well-being.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Progress Alliance hosts Mega Business Meet in Surat, draws 2,000 Entrepreneurs for Dialogue on Values and Growth

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Progress Alliance hosts Mega Business Meet in Surat, draws 2,000 Entrepreneurs for Dialogue on Values and Growth
Progress Alliance hosts Mega Business Meet in Surat, draws 2,000 Entrepreneurs for Dialogue on Values and Growth
Progress Alliance hosts Mega Business Meet in Surat, draws 2,000 Entrepreneurs for Dialogue on Values and Growth
Progress Alliance hosts Mega Business Meet in Surat, draws 2,000 Entrepreneurs for Dialogue on Values and Growth

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