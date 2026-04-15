Sterling Biotech Resolution Achieves INR 9,800 Crore Recovery, Delivering a Clear Win–Win Outcome

New Delhi [India], April 15: In one of the more expansive financial resolutions in recent corporate history, the Sterling Biotech matter has culminated in a substantial ₹9,800 crore recovery. Delivered by industrialist Nitin J. Sandesara and his group, the resolution reflects a structured and comprehensive settlement, resulting in a balanced outcome for both the lending institutions and the promoters.

The genesis of the matter can be traced to an initial reference amount of ₹5,383 crore. Over the course of the proceedings, the group demonstrated a sustained approach toward financial compliance and restitution. A sum of ₹3,507 crore was directly transferred to the consortium of lenders, while an additional ₹1,192 crore was realised through established liquidation mechanisms.

In the final phase, a significant settlement deposit was placed on record before the Supreme Court of India. As noted in its compliance order dated December 17, 2025, “the amount deposited comes to Rs. 51,11,43,36,390.40/-. When aggregated with prior recoveries, the total realised value stands at approximately ₹9,800 crore.

This cumulative recovery, notably exceeding the originally referenced amount, underscores the scale and completeness of the resolution. For the lending institutions, this translates into a substantial and value-accretive recovery, reinforcing financial closure after a prolonged process.

At the same time, the promoters have achieved full and final settlement through demonstrated financial commitment across multiple stages. With all obligations addressed, the matter has reached a point of closure, allowing for a forward-looking reset.

Recognising the extent of recovery and the consensus achieved, the Court directed that the matter be treated as fully resolved, bringing the proceedings to a close. This effectively concluded all associated processes, marking the end of a long-standing financial dispute.

In early April 2026, attention turned toward completing the remaining formalities. During the proceedings, it was submitted that a balance amount of ₹45,70,522 would be deposited to fulfil the last procedural requirement under the settlement framework.

The deposit was completed on April 13, 2026, thereby giving full effect to the settlement and closing all pending aspects of the matter.

Taken together, the resolution represents a rare instance where a large-scale financial matter has reached closure with clear outcomes on both sides, substantial recovery for lenders, and complete settlement for the promoters. It reflects a process where financial discipline, structured execution, and eventual alignment have resulted in a mutually conclusive outcome.