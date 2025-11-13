LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Bengaluru Airport Takes a Historic Step in Inclusion with Mitti Café’s Third Outlet Run by Persons with Disabilities

Bengaluru Airport Takes a Historic Step in Inclusion with Mitti Café’s Third Outlet Run by Persons with Disabilities

Bengaluru Airport Takes a Historic Step in Inclusion with Mitti Café’s Third Outlet Run by Persons with Disabilities

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 13, 2025 14:03:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bengaluru Airport Takes a Historic Step in Inclusion with Mitti Café’s Third Outlet Run by Persons with Disabilities

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13: At Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BIAL), powerful transformation has been brewing – one cup of coffee at a time. With the launch of its third Mitti Café outlet, under the leadership of Mr. Hari Marar, Managing Director and CEO of BIAL, the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru has become the only airport in the world to host the highest number of cafés managed by persons with disabilities.

MITTI Café has been endorsed by National and Global leaders with the Honourable President of India, Honourable Prime Minister of India, Honourable Federal Chancellor of Germany, Honourable Chief Justice of India, Honourable Defence Minister of India etc.

Supported under the CSR initiatives of Bajaj Finserv and Zscaler, MITTI Cafe reflects a profound shift in how public spaces are envisioned – not just as centres of travel and commerce, but as environments that welcome, employ, and empower.

Launched in October 2025 at Terminal 2, this new café marks what many describe as a “historic flight toward inclusion.” For an airport globally acclaimed for its sustainability and design, this milestone stands out for being rooted not in infrastructure, but in empathy and equity.

A Shared Journey of Trust and Inclusion

When Bengaluru International Airport first partnered with Mitti Café, MITTI was a small, emerging non-profit with a bold dream – to create dignified livelihoods for adults with disabilities. That early belief has since evolved into one of India’s most visible and celebrated models of inclusion in the aviation sector.

Mr. Hari Marar, Managing Director & CEO of BIAL, shared:

“Airports are more than gateways to destinations – they are reflections of who we are as a society. Through our partnership with Mitti Café, we’ve demonstrated that inclusion is not an initiative, but a way of being. It’s been heartening to see this vision grow into something so tangible and inspiring.”

Partnerships with Purpose

The expansion of Mitti Café at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru has been made possible through the steadfast and long-standing CSR support of Bajaj Finserv, whose multi-year collaboration has been instrumental in enabling MITTI’s training, skilling, and livelihood programs for persons with disabilities. This sustained partnership has not only provided financial support but also strategic guidance that has empowered Mitti Café to expand its impact nationwide.

Bengaluru Airport Takes a Historic Step in Inclusion with Mitti Café’s Third Outlet Run by Persons with Disabilities

Mrs. Shefali Bajaj, Chairperson of the CSR Steering Committee at Bajaj Finserv, shared:

“Inclusion must move from awareness to action. Our ongoing collaboration with Mitti Café is a small but steady step in that direction — creating livelihoods that are not defined by limitation, but by talent and opportunity. At Bajaj Finserv, we believe that true empowerment begins when dignity meets opportunity.”

Zscaler, a valued CSR partner in this initiative, has joined hands with MITTI Café to further strengthen its footprint of inclusion.

Mr. Sachin Jain, Vice President – Finance, Zscaler, added:

“Empowerment and equity are central to our CSR ethos. Partnering with Mitti Café at Bengaluru Airport allows us to see inclusion not just as policy, but as lived experience — one that travellers encounter and carry forward.”

More Than a Café

Founded by Alina Alam, Mitti Café has grown from a modest setup in a tin shed to a nationwide movement for inclusion. Today, its network of cafés – run by individuals with physical, intellectual, and psychosocial disabilities – operates across India in spaces as diverse as Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Supreme Court of India, and multiple major airports.

Mrs. Swati Keshan Dokania and Mrs. Ayesha Alam, Directors of Mitti Café, expressed their gratitude to the entire team at BIAL:

“Bengaluru Airport, under Hari’s incredible leadership, believed in us when we were still small. This third café is not just a milestone for Mitti, but a reminder of what’s possible when institutions choose to lead with trust and compassion. We are deeply grateful to Bajaj Finserv, whose belief and multi-year partnership have been pivotal in enabling us to scale our impact, and to Zscaler, our newest partner, for joining this journey of inclusion with their strong commitment to equity.”

Bengaluru Airport Takes a Historic Step in Inclusion with Mitti Café’s Third Outlet Run by Persons with Disabilities

Inclusion as Everyday Experience

At Terminal 2, Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, inclusion is not confined to a single initiative. From the Sunflower Lanyard Programme for hidden disabilities to sensory rooms designed for neurodivergent travellers, BIAL’s approach has been to weave accessibility and empathy into every traveller’s journey.

The new Mitti Café seamlessly complements that ethos — offering travellers fresh meals and beverages while quietly transforming perceptions of disability and work.

About Mitti Café

Mitti Café is a non-profit organization that creates sustainable livelihood opportunities for adults with disabilities and individuals from economically vulnerable backgrounds. Through its inclusive cafés, skill-training programs, and advocacy initiatives, Mitti Café has enabled over 6,500 livelihoods and served more than 22 million meals across India.

Its work has been recognised by the President of India, Forbes 30 Under 30, the United Nations, and NITI Aayog, among others.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 2:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Thomas Cook Festive Travel Offer: Save Up to INR 12,000 on Bookings for Your Next Great Holiday

‘Kyun’ By Tanmay Batra: The Soulful Pop Anthem That Turns Heartbreak Into A Beautifully Addictive Emotional Journey

Geetanjali Mehlwal: The Creative Powerhouse Behind SonyLIV’s Hit Series Chamak

Adani Group Announces Strategic Entry Into Battery Energy Storage Sector With One Of The World’s Largest Single-location BESS Projects

Gujarat’s Airline Ventura Airconnect Becomes a Divine Messenger (DEV-DOOT) through Organ Transfer Service

LATEST NEWS

‘Ghar Jamai Bhi Ban Jaunga’: Maharashtra Farmer’s Son Makes Desperate Plea To Sharad Pawar To Help Him Find A Bride, Here’s What Happened Next

US Slaps Sanctions On Indian Company For Director’s Role In Iran Missile, Drone Program

OnePlus 15 India Launch Today: Livestream Details, Expected Features, and Price Revealed

Ranbir Kapoor’s Secret Instagram Account FINALLY Revealed? Even Alia Bhatt Is Not Allowed To Follow: ‘I Keep Peeking Into His Phone’

Lashkar-e-Taiba Chief Hafiz Saeed May Plan India Attack Using Bangladesh As Launchpad, Intel Warns: Report

Delhi Crime Season 3 X Review: Emmy-Winning Series Returns With A Gripping Plot But Fans Say, ‘Watching Only For Shefali Shah’

Delhi Blast: Al-Falah University Website Taken Down; NAAC Issues Show-Cause Over Fake Accreditation

Delhi AQI: Toxic Smog Blankets City For Third Day In A Row

Is Maithili Thakur Poised For Victory? Exit Polls Show Clear Win For The Young Singer, What Drove The Young Singer To Contest Elections

Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow (14 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses Those In The Education Sector May Face Increased Workload

Bengaluru Airport Takes a Historic Step in Inclusion with Mitti Café’s Third Outlet Run by Persons with Disabilities

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bengaluru Airport Takes a Historic Step in Inclusion with Mitti Café’s Third Outlet Run by Persons with Disabilities

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bengaluru Airport Takes a Historic Step in Inclusion with Mitti Café’s Third Outlet Run by Persons with Disabilities
Bengaluru Airport Takes a Historic Step in Inclusion with Mitti Café’s Third Outlet Run by Persons with Disabilities
Bengaluru Airport Takes a Historic Step in Inclusion with Mitti Café’s Third Outlet Run by Persons with Disabilities
Bengaluru Airport Takes a Historic Step in Inclusion with Mitti Café’s Third Outlet Run by Persons with Disabilities

QUICK LINKS