CorporateConnections India to Host the Big Hairy Audacious Forum (BHAF)

A National Gathering of India’s Leading Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 11: CorporateConnections India will host its flagship national event, the Big Hairy Audacious Forum (BHAF), in Surat on 13th and 14th March 2026 at Surat Marriott Hotel, bringing together accomplished entrepreneurs, founders, and business leaders from across the country for two days of high-level conversations, strategic networking, and leadership exchange.

The Big Hairy Audacious Forum serves as the national gathering of the CorporateConnections community, where members from across India come together under one roof to engage in meaningful dialogue on business growth, leadership, and the future of enterprise. Designed as a focused business conclave, the forum encourages leaders to step away from the day-to-day demands of running organisations and reflect on larger ideas that shape industries, economies, and the next generation of entrepreneurship

CorporateConnections is widely recognised as an elite, invitation-only business networking platform for serious entrepreneurs and decision-makers. The organisation brings together accomplished business owners who value trusted relationships, strategic collaboration, and the exchange of insights with peers who operate at similar levels of responsibility and scale.

Over the years, CorporateConnections India has grown into the largest region within the global network, with a thriving community of nearly 1,000 influential business leaders across 24 cities. The platform takes pride in its carefully curated membership model, ensuring that every member contributes meaningfully to the quality of conversations, relationships, and opportunities within the community.

Members represent a diverse spectrum of industries, from established multi-million-dollar enterprises to rapidly scaling ventures, united by a shared commitment to excellence, integrity, and long-term value creation.

The Big Hairy Audacious Forum (BHAF) is where this powerful network converges. Over the course of two days, members will participate in curated sessions, leadership conversations, and networking experiences designed to foster collaboration and unlock new avenues for growth and business opportunities. With some of India’s most accomplished entrepreneurs gathering in one place, BHAF offers a rare environment where leaders can exchange perspectives, build strategic alliances, and explore bold ideas that will shape the future of business.

CorporateConnections Surat, one of the most vibrant regions in the country, is home to a thriving community of more than 120 highly successful entrepreneurs and business leaders. The region has become a powerful platform where members actively support one another in growing their businesses, sharing knowledge, and learning from each other’s experiences.

The forum will also feature an impressive line-up of distinguished chief guests and renowned business leaders as speakers, including:

Chief Guests

Shri Harsh Sanghavi, Hon’ble Minister of State (Home), Government of Gujarat

Shri C.R. Patil, Hon’ble Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Government of India

Key Speakers

Mr. Hitesh Doshi, Chairman & Managing Director, Waaree Group

Mr. Amit Jain, Co-Founder & CEO, CarDekho Group

Mr. Ravikant, Former Managing Director, Tata Motors

Mr. Ramesh Agarwal, Founder & Chairman, Agarwal Movers & Packers

Mr. Dipak Sanghavi, Managing Director, Nilons Enterprises

Mr. Rishikesh SR, Co-Founder, Rapido

Mr. Vikas Nahar, Founder, Happilo

Ms. Vaishali Wagle, Founder & CEO, Zenesse

Mr. Arjun Kapoor, Actor

Speaking about the forum, Gaurav VK Singhvi, National Director-CorporateConnections India | Sri Lanka Nepal, said:

“The Big Hairy Audacious Forum represents the spirit of ambitious entrepreneurship that defines the CorporateConnections community. It is a space where accomplished business leaders come together not

just to network, but to engage in meaningful conversations about growth, leadership, and the future of enterprise. As our community continues to expand across India, forums like BHAF strengthen the relationships, trust, and collaboration that help entrepreneurs scale their businesses and create lasting impact.”

Yash Vasant, National Director-CorporateConnections India | Sri Lanka | Nepal, added:

“CorporateConnections has always been about building trusted relationships among serious entrepreneurs. The Big Hairy Audacious Forum brings together some of the most accomplished business leaders in the country, creating an environment where ideas are exchanged, collaborations are formed, and leaders learn from one another’s journeys. Communities like CorporateConnections Surat, with over 120 successful entrepreneurs supporting each other’s growth, perfectly reflect the power and purpose of this platform.”

As CorporateConnections india continues to expand its national footprint, the Big Hairy Audacious Forum stands as a celebration of ambition, collaboration, and the collective power of India’s entrepreneurial leadership.