EKAM X Bright Leaf: A Community-Focused Design Milestone in Velimela

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 20: In Hyderabad’s fast-evolving residential landscape, community living has increasingly become about personalization as much as possession. Marking this shift, Bright Leaf Design Studio inaugurated its exclusive model flat at EKAM in Velimela, Tellapur, on 31st January 2026 an initiative designed to bring interior expertise directly into the heart of a residential community.

The model flat, located at Tower 4 – Flat 104, was formally inaugurated by Pavan and Arjun, the builders of Prosperiti Homes, along with their family members. The ceremony was conducted in a spirit of shared celebration, reflecting the collective efforts of the developer’s team and the design studio. Satish Kumar, Harsha Vardhan and Pallam Raju managing partners of Bright Leaf Design Studio, welcomed guests alongside representatives of Prosperiti Homes, underscoring the occasion as a team milestone rather than an individual spotlight.

The launch was curated as a community-focused gathering, featuring a clay art workshop, a dedicated kids’ fun zone, curated food counters, and interactive home automation showcases. The setting allowed residents and prospective homeowners to engage with design possibilities in a relaxed, experiential environment.

The EKAM X Bright Leaf collaboration has a defined and practical objective. The model flat has been established exclusively for EKAM flat owners, offering them a real-time design experience within their own community. Instead of abstract presentations, homeowners can walk through a fully realized space that demonstrates layout planning, material finishes, lighting concepts, storage optimization, and smart integrations all tailored to contemporary lifestyles.

The studio remains available on call and welcomes scheduled appointments at the model flat exclusively for EKAM homeowners. This embedded presence ensures direct consultation, transparent planning, and convenience at every stage of the interior journey.

Founded in 2018, Bright Leaf Design Studio has delivered projects for over 950 satisfied clients. The firm offers complete end-to-end and turnkey solutions, managing everything from conceptual design and budgeting to execution and final handover. Customization forms the core of its approach; each home is crafted around the client’s lifestyle, functional needs, and aesthetic preferences. Structured after-sales support further reinforces its long-term commitment to homeowners.

The studio’s growing footprint across premium communities reflects a deliberate strategy of community-based engagement. Beginning with SMR Vinay – Boulder Woods, followed by Kalyan Skyway 9, and now EKAM, the firm has consistently positioned itself within residential ecosystems to serve homeowners more closely. Continuing this trajectory, another exclusive model flat inauguration is scheduled shortly at Tamra Asteria, further expanding its presence across Hyderabad’s emerging residential hubs.

EKAM, developed by Prosperiti Homes, is designed as a contemporary residential community integrating sustainable planning principles with modern amenities and strong urban connectivity. Within this framework, the EKAM X Bright Leaf initiative represents a thoughtful alignment of architecture and interior vision.

The inauguration signifies more than the unveiling of a model flat. It reflects a broader commitment to making interior design accessible, customized, and community-centric ensuring that every homeowner has both inspiration and guidance close at hand.

As residential communities continue to redefine urban living, such embedded design initiatives are poised to shape the next chapter of personalization in housing.

