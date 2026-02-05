Gujarat’s DHUNN Charitable Trust Announces Historic Miniature Breeding Triumph: 20-Inch Calf ‘HARINI’ Born To Registered Indigenous Parents Petlad/Dharamraj, Gujarat

New Delhi [India], February 05: Dhunn the Petting Farm, operated by the Dhunn Charitable Trust, has announced a potentially record-breaking achievement in indigenous cattle conservation. A remarkably tiny female calf named Harini has been born (02-02-2026 morning 9:37), standing just 20 inches tall with a 22-inch girth and a birth weight of 12.360 kg. This unique birth resulted from the natural mating of two elite miniature indigenous breeds: Gauri (a Konkan Kapila cow) and Nandi (a Punganur bull), both measuring a compact 32 inches. This event is a primary claim for the first-of-its-kind miniature crossbreeding success in Gujarat and potentially India.

The Dhunn Charitable Trust is proud to announce the birth of a rare indigenous calf, a success story defined by natural mating and a meticulously managed delivery process. This achievement was driven by the Trust’s proactive leadership; after identifying the cow’s pregnancy through early blood testing, the team coordinated a specialist medical group to ensure a healthy outcome.

The inspiration behind this initiative stems from Dr. (h.c.) Chirag Bhatt, the visionary whose keen interest in preserving biodiversity serves as the Trust’s moral compass. As the primary support system, Dr. Bhatt’s encouragement empowers every staff member and caretaker to provide world-class care for every species at the facility, from indigenous cattle to exotic residents.

Reflecting on this vision, Dr. (h.c.) Archana Shailesh Patel stated:

“Our mission is rooted in the conservation of India’s rare indigenous breeds, which are vital to our heritage. By fostering these lineages through natural processes, we are ensuring that the unique traits of our native cattle are preserved for the future.”

This mission is made possible by the unwavering support of Mr. Shailesh Patel. As a pioneer for the Trust and life partner to Dr. Archana, his contribution has been foundational, providing the moral, ethical, and economical support necessary to turn this conservation vision into a reality.

Official Registration & Government Support

Ensuring full scientific traceability, the parents (Gauri and Nandi) and the newborn Harini are officially registered on the Bharat Pashudhan Portal. This digital documentation aligns the farm’s private efforts with the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, showcasing how private petting farms can support the government’s vision for indigenous breed conservation and genetic preservation.

Medicinal Prowess & Future Breeding

The birth of Harini highlights the immense Ayurvedic and medicinal value of miniature breeds. Harini’s lineage is prized for:

• Superior A2 Milk: Rich in minerals and A2 Beta-casein, essential for immunity and brain development.

• Healing Byproducts: Highly potent Gomutra and Gomay used in traditional Indian medicine.

• Future Generations: This success proves the possibility of breeding “micro-miniature” cattle that are climate-resilient, low-maintenance, and perfect for sustainable urban or rural environments.

The Trust credits this success to a collaborative network of dedicated experts:

• Mr. Dasharath Patel (VO, Petlad Range Officer and Surgeon): Provided essential surgical oversight and range expertise.

• Dr. Nirali Marwania: Served as the Visiting Veterinarian for Dhunn the Petting Farm (exotic pets) while also volunteering her services for Dhunn Charitable Trust’s domestic rescues and surgeries.

• Dr. Bhavansing Thakur (LSI, Dharmaj): Contributed vital volunteer first-aid support and bovine health follow-ups.

• Mr. Natubhai Thakor: The Chairman of Sundarana Dairy, who served as the Daily Caretaker and Food In-charge. His leadership, alongside maintenance staff Amar, Sunil, Vipul, and Gopal, ensured the highest standards of routine care.

This successful delivery marks a significant step forward in the Trust’s mission to champion sustainable, natural breeding practices for India’s native livestock.

For inquiries, please contact:

Dr. (H.S.) Archana Shailesh Patel

Settlor, Dhunn Charitable Trust & Breeder of Harini

Phone: +91 9408478888

Email: dhara2402@gmail.com

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.