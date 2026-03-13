How Priyanshi Chhabra is Creating a Design First Digital Company With Createbytes

New Delhi [India], March 13: For many companies the design follows the construction of a product. But Priyanshi Chhabra believes that process ought to begin with the design itself. As the Co-Founder and CEO of CreateBytes, she is driving businesses to a future where innovation starts with creativity and thinking for the user. With more than 8 years of multi-disciplinary experience in designing, product development, branding, and business operations, Priyanshi has created a career for herself.

However, during her early work with digital products, she noticed a recurring gap in how technology companies approached product development. Design was often introduced only after the technology had already been built. This meant products worked technically but struggled to deliver intuitive user experiences. This realization became a turning point and eventually led to the creation of CreateBytes.

The Early Learning That Built Her Design Philosophy

Her journey began with a good Academic foundation in National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Delhi from where she did her Masters degree in the field of Design and Applied Arts. The institute is known as one of the best design schools in India which helped her to develop her understanding of visual communication, aesthetics and user centred design.

In 2024 she further broadened her creative vision in a special course at the University of the Arts, London in Editorial Styling and Creative Direction. The international exposure strengthened her ability to think outside of the visuals and work on design as a strategic tool for storytelling and building a brand.

Leading CreateBytes

At CreateBytes, Priyanshi is the CEO and the Head of Design. Her leadership philosophy is simple – design should never be an afterthought. Instead it should be used as a guiding factor in how products are imagined, built and how they are experienced by the user. Today, CreateBytes positions itself as an AI-first technology company where design thinking strengthens how intelligent products are built and experienced.

Under her leadership, CreateBytes has grown into a full-service design and technology company that can help brands to create identities, digital platforms, and AI-driven solutions. The company combines AI engineering, product development, and strategic design to help businesses build scalable and intelligent digital solutions.

Her focus is to ensure that every product that the company makes is not only beautiful but also practical, intuitive and impactful for the people using the product.

How Design Became the Core of CreateBytes

Priyanshi believes that good design is not entirely about the look. According to her, design is how systems work, how people interact with systems, how well they solve real problems. This way of thinking has helped the company to develop long-term relationships with clients that come back not only for the services, but for strategic collaboration.

Many of CreateBytes successful projects are based on Priyanshi’s understanding in brand clarity, design story telling and market positioning. She has been instrumental in helping companies communicate complex ideas through understandable design systems that help their business grow and develop their brand. Her professional journey is also impacted by active involvement in entrepreneurial communities such as Leap.club and Quorum where she’s involved with the other founders and leaders in the industry. These networks give her the opportunity to voice her thoughts, talk about possible collaborations with people and keep up with the trends that are evolving in the industry.

Beyond her work at CreateBytes, Priyanshi is a writer of a piece of creative passion StyleAlchemy by Priyanshi, a personal styling and fashion storytelling platform. Through this venture, she digs into fashion, editorial ideas, and personal expression with the intention of shifting the dialogue about fashion from trend to personal expression and individuality.

StyleAlchemy reflects her beliefs that design is not limited to digital screens and business products. For her, design is a living experience that affects how people express themselves, how they express their ideas and connect with the world.

Looking ahead in the Future

Looking ahead, Priyanshi has envisioned CreateBytes to be a company where design and technology go hand in hand to create intelligent and human-centred solutions. Along with Co-Founder and CTO Aditya’s vision for the technology, her vision is to create a deep focus on customer needs and meaningful impact in creating a digital innovation company.

Going forward, the company plans to strengthen its focus on AI-led product development, generative AI solutions, and scalable digital platforms for global businesses. The goal is to position CreateBytes as a long-term AI innovation partner for startups and enterprises looking to build intelligent technology solutions.

At the end of his journey, Priyanshi Chhabra has a very clear philosophy: Design is not about how something looks, it is about how it empowers people, how it creates connections, and how it turns thoughts into real experiences.