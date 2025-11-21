LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
jeff bezos Bihar Cabinet ministers Afqar Siddique Dubai Air Show dk shivakumar Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide anant ambani prostitute policy jeff bezos Bihar Cabinet ministers Afqar Siddique Dubai Air Show dk shivakumar Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide anant ambani prostitute policy jeff bezos Bihar Cabinet ministers Afqar Siddique Dubai Air Show dk shivakumar Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide anant ambani prostitute policy jeff bezos Bihar Cabinet ministers Afqar Siddique Dubai Air Show dk shivakumar Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide anant ambani prostitute policy
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
jeff bezos Bihar Cabinet ministers Afqar Siddique Dubai Air Show dk shivakumar Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide anant ambani prostitute policy jeff bezos Bihar Cabinet ministers Afqar Siddique Dubai Air Show dk shivakumar Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide anant ambani prostitute policy jeff bezos Bihar Cabinet ministers Afqar Siddique Dubai Air Show dk shivakumar Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide anant ambani prostitute policy jeff bezos Bihar Cabinet ministers Afqar Siddique Dubai Air Show dk shivakumar Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide anant ambani prostitute policy
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Karen Kshiti Suvarna’s ‘September 21’ Set to Touch Hearts Worldwide

Karen Kshiti Suvarna’s ‘September 21’ Set to Touch Hearts Worldwide

Karen Kshiti Suvarna’s ‘September 21’ Set to Touch Hearts Worldwide

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 21, 2025 19:23:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Karen Kshiti Suvarna’s ‘September 21’ Set to Touch Hearts Worldwide

A Moving Tale on Alzheimer’s and Caregiving Premiering at IFFI Goa 2025

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 21: A Major Film to Watch in the Viewing Room at Film Bazaar at the 56th International Film Festival of India 2025, Goa

Get ready to be moved by the poignant tale of “September 21”, a film directed by the talented 22-year-old Karen Kshiti Suvarna. This emotional drama explores the complexities of caregiving for Alzheimer’s patients and the impact on caregivers.

“September 21” follows the journey of an old man with Alzheimer’s, portrayed by Praveen Singh Sisodia, and Kamala, a dedicated caregiver played by Priyanka Upendra, supported by Zarina Wahab, Amit Behl, Ajith Shidhaye, Ricky Rudra, Vinnie and Sachin Patekar in prominent roles. The film sheds light on the problems faced by Alzheimer’s patients and the often-invisible labor of caregivers, as well as the emotional toll it takes on them.

Karen Kshiti Suvarna’s ‘September 21’ Set to Touch Hearts Worldwide

Karen Kshiti Suvarna’s direction brings a thoughtful and compassionate approach to the subject matter, showcasing her remarkable talent at just 22. The film raises awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and the struggles faced by caregivers.

“September 21” will be showcased in the Viewing Room at the NFDC Film Bazaar during the 56th International Film Festival of India in Goa, and is a major film to watch. Produced by Humara Movie & FMD Visica Films along with Films Max, the film features a powerful story by Raj Shekhar and a soulful score by Vinayy Chandraa. The film is expected to hit theatres in early 2026.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 7:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

‘Mrs Deshpande’ Teaser Reveals Madhuri Dixit In A Raw, Chilling Role That Promises Shocking Twists And Relentless Suspense

Nysh.in Introduces ‘The Hook Step Challenge’ at KC College’s KIRAN 2025, in Collaboration with De De Pyaar De 2

OTT Releases This Week: From The Family Man to Ziddi Ishq – Top New Movies & Web Series on All Major Streaming Platforms

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant Give Donald Trump Jr. A Dandiya Crash Course In Jamnagar – Hilarious Moves Go Viral, Watch

International Geeta Jayanti Mahotsav 2025: Mumbai’s Power-Packed Leap Into Global Spiritual Unity

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh A Beat India A In Super Over Thriller To Reach Asia Cup Rising Stars Final

‘Not Taking Orders From Biharis’: Boss Gets Beaten Up By MNS Workers After They Question Marathi Woman Employee Over Coming Late

Karen Kshiti Suvarna’s ‘September 21’ Set to Touch Hearts Worldwide

No-Handshake Policy To Continue? BCCI Says It’s “Not An Astrologer” Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Bitcoin Suffers Flash Crash To $80K, Experts Warn It May Drop To…

Vivo X300 And X300 Pro Price Leaked Ahead Of Their Launch? These Top-Tier Phones Come With Wireless Charging And Powerful Chipset: Check Camera, Specs, And All You Need To Know

Who Is Larry Page? Google Co-Founder Surges To World’s Third Richest, Overtaking Jeff Bezos

Major Power Shift In Bihar Cabinet Ministers List 2025: Nitish Kumar Gives Away Home Ministry After 20 Years, BJP’s Samrat Choudhary Takes Over

Delhi Police tells Supreme Court: Umar Khalid And Sharjeel Imam Involved In ‘Terrorist’ Conspiracy Under UAPA

Saraswati Copy? Miss Bangladesh Tangia Methila Faces Backlash Over Miss Universe 2025 National Costume Claiming Mughal Heritage

Karen Kshiti Suvarna’s ‘September 21’ Set to Touch Hearts Worldwide

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Karen Kshiti Suvarna’s ‘September 21’ Set to Touch Hearts Worldwide

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Karen Kshiti Suvarna’s ‘September 21’ Set to Touch Hearts Worldwide
Karen Kshiti Suvarna’s ‘September 21’ Set to Touch Hearts Worldwide
Karen Kshiti Suvarna’s ‘September 21’ Set to Touch Hearts Worldwide
Karen Kshiti Suvarna’s ‘September 21’ Set to Touch Hearts Worldwide

QUICK LINKS