Keerthi Sagathia Set to Ignite Divya Raas 2025 with 11 Nights of Electrifying Navratri at Inorbit Mall, Malad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17: Divya Raas at Inorbit Mall, Malad is set to light up the city with 11 nights of unmatched Navratri celebrations from 21st September to 1st October, 2025. Led by powerhouse performer Keerthi Sagathia, whose soulful voice and electrifying energy guarantee unforgettable evenings of music and dance, this celebration promises to be truly extraordinary. Conceptualised by Sagar Shah- Founder of Eventree and Sagar Bhatia, Founder of Rudra- Akshar Entertainments and Holidays with Varun Bharot and Rutika Malaviya of Hardyboyz as official partners, Divya Raas stands apart by blending the soul of tradition with the grandeur of modern festivities.

With a fully covered venue ensuring worry-free celebrations, ample parking space, and the convenience of a metro station right outside Inorbit Mall, Divya Raas promises a seamless and joyful Navratri experience for all.

Keerthi Sagathia set the stage on fire! At the press conference, he gave an electrifying sneak peek of what’s in store at Divya Raas, leaving everyone pumped up for the festivities. Sagar Shah and Sagar Bhatia highlighted the unique features of the event , 11 nights of Garba and Raas, a first-of-its-kind celebration in Mumbai. Varun Bharot and Rutika also assured everyone that safety and other essential arrangements have been given top priority to ensure a seamless and joyful experience for all attendees.

Keerthi Sagathia carries a rich legacy of folk music. Known for his powerful rustic voice and incredible versatility, Keerthi has made a mark in both the folk and Bollywood music scenes. His Bollywood hits include chartbusters like “Bhai Bhai” from Ramleela, “Photocopy” from Jai Ho, “Shubh Din” from Parmanu, “Tum Tak” from Raanjhanaa, and the soulful “Mujh Mein Tu” from Special 26, among many others. Keerthi’s folk recreation, earning millions of views on YouTube—especially for his rendition of the iconic Gujarati song “Kaun Halave Limbdi.” His recent Gujarati superhits include: “Ude Re Gulaal” from Kutch Express. “Kasumbo” – title track from the film Kasumbo.



With a voice that bridges tradition and modernity, Keerthi Sagathia continues to celebrate and elevate the soul of Indian folk music across the world. Keerthi Sagathia along with his team is set to infuse DivyaRaas 2025 with unmatched energy, bringing people together to celebrate Navratri in its truest spirit.

Keerthi Sagathia shares _”Navratri is not just about music and dance, it’s about devotion, unity, and celebrating life with joy. I am excited to be part of Divya Raas this year and can’t wait to see Malad dance to the beats of tradition and togetherness. Let’s create memories that will stay long after the dandiya stops”_

Sagar Shah, Founder of Eventree says_” Our vision with Divya Raas is to celebrate Navratri in its grandest form. With Keerthi Sagathia’s dynamic performances leading the festivities, we are confident that every beat, every step, and every moment will echo with joy, devotion, and unity. This year, Inorbit Mall, Malad, will truly become the heart of Navratri celebrations in Mumbai”_

Sagar Bhatia, Founder of Rudra- Akshar Entertainments and Holidays adds _” Navratri is one festival where the energy of music and dance brings people closer than ever. With Divya Raas, we wanted to create not just an event, but a space where every individual feels the pulse of celebration. Having Keerthi Sagathia with us ensures that this year will be remembered as one of the most vibrant Navratris Mumbai has ever witnessed.”_

Varun Barot, founder of Hardyboyz and Rutika Malaviya, partner in Hardyboyz says _” Navratri is all about togetherness, devotion, and dance, and Divya Raas is the perfect platform to celebrate that spirit. With Keerthi Sagathia’s electrifying performances and Hardyboyz’s commitment to curating memorable events, we are delighted to bring the community a Navratri extravaganza that blends tradition with unforgettable experiences”_

So put on your ghagra-cholis and kediyus, grab your dandiya sticks, and join the electrifying Navratri nights with One Name That Moves Billions, Keerthi Sagathia!

