Shubhankit Sharma to come up with 'Sote Jaagte' directed by Dinesh Soi

Shubhankit Sharma to come up with ‘Sote Jaagte’ directed by Dinesh Soi

Written By: NewsX Syndication
November 26, 2025 16:45:09 IST

New Delhi [India], November 26: Shubhankit Sharma (born 26 June 1999) is a multi-talented singer, lyricist and entrepreneur who is rapidly emerging as a notable public figure. Originally from Jaipur, Rajasthan, he began working at just 16, building himself from the ground up with hard work, consistency and an unshakeable vision.

His journey from Jaipur was far from easy. Shubhankit explored multiple industries, hustling day and night to fuel his dream of becoming a singer. Over the years, he expanded his skill set and crafted his identity as an independent artist and entrepreneur with grit and self-belief.

With time and perseverance, he moved to Dubai to chase bigger opportunities and upgrade his professional landscape. Alongside his business ventures, Shubhankit stepped into the music world and delivered music singles such as Dynamite (starring Archana Gautam, Shrutika Gaokkar and Ankita Khare), Khwaab (starring Mansi Yelane) and Dakshin Dilli (starring Joyita Chatterjee) – all directed by the renowned Dinesh Sudarshan Soi and released worldwide by DS Creations®️ Music. These tracks were written and sung entirely by him. He has also collaborated with popular artist KING, further strengthening his presence in the music industry.

Now, Shubhankit is all set to make audiences fall in love once again with his upcoming track “Sote Jaagte”, directed by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi. With this powerful artist-director duo joining hands again, expectations are sky-high, and the team is ready to create waves like always.

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 4:45 PM IST
