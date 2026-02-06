Surat to host organic Mud Fest on Dhuleti, attract participants from India and abroad

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 06: Giving a unique and contemporary identity to the traditional celebration of Dhuleti, Surat is set to host the sixth edition of Mud Fest on March 4 at Triyom Club near Aabhwa Chowkdi. The event is being organised by Colours Events and Activations, with the support of Suresh Gondaliya, Managing Director of Triyom Club.

Mud Fest presents Holi celebrations in an entirely organic format, replacing chemical-based colours with Multani mitti and natural clay, offering participants a safe and eco-friendly experience.

According to organisers Ornob Moitra & Krish Wadhwani Mud Fest is India’s first event to celebrate the original spirit of Dhuleti in an organic and sustainable manner.

“This concept combines tradition with health and environmental consciousness. The use of natural clay is beneficial for the skin and offers a natural glow like a facial treatment,” he said.

The upcoming event marks the sixth edition of Mud Fest in Surat and its first major comeback after the Covid-19 break. The organisers believe that post-pandemic, audiences are once again ready for large-scale and commercial events. The festival also aims to position Gujarat, particularly Surat, as a popular destination for domestic and international tourists.

Drawing a global parallel, Mr. Moitra said, “Just as people travel to Spain for the annual La Tomatina festival, we believe people from across the world will now travel to Surat to experience Mud Fest. We are expecting participation from thousands of visitors from India and overseas.”

Mud Fest will also feature performances by Mumbai-based DJ Reena Barot, along with other DJs, a rain dance arena, multiple activity zones and dedicated family-friendly areas where children can also participate safely. Special arrangements have been made for visitors, including locker facilities, separate changing rooms for women and well-organised amenities.

A key highlight this year is the introduction of private pits and a VIP lounge, allowing families and groups to enjoy the festivities within their own exclusive spaces. The festival venue will be spread across a massive 8,000 to 10,000 square yards, making it one of the largest Holi-themed events in the region.

Sharing a message for the city, the organisers said that Mud Fest is a matter of pride for Surat, as it has the potential to draw people to the city during Holi and Dhuleti, reducing the need to travel to destinations such as Pushkar or Goa for festive celebrations.

