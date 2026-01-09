LIVE TV
caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump
Home > Business News > Surat’s Tapti Valley International School Rings in 2026 With an Unforgettable Carnival Celebration

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 9, 2026 16:37:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 8:  The new year dawned on a lively note at Tapti Valley International School as students, parents, and faculty congregated on campus for the much-anticipated Welcome 2026 Carnival — an immersive community celebration that set the tone for unity, joy, and shared achievement. The event drew jubilant crowds to the heart of the TVIS campus on 3rd January 2026, transforming the school grounds into a vibrant tableau of laughter, entertainment, and camaraderie.

At its core, the Welcome 2026 Carnival was far more than a festive gathering. It was a tangible expression of the school’s belief in nurturing strong community bonds as an integral part of holistic education and joyful learning, a philosophy that Tapti Valley International School has championed since its inception in 2011.

From the early evening onward, the air was thick with excitement. Colourful lights danced across lawns adorned with themed stalls, music pulsed through speakers, and the buzz of enthusiastic conversation filled every corner. Life-sized games, interactive attractions, and culinary delights from an array of food stalls kept attendees engaged throughout the celebration — all showcasing the inclusive, family-centred spirit that the school community embodies.

What set this carnival apart was its seamless blend of entertainment and connection. Students took centre stage in electrifying band performances that raised the energy level across the venue, while a surprise flash mob — choreographed and executed with finesse — brought spontaneous cheers from the crowd. These performances weren’t merely about spectacle; they reflected the confidence, creativity, and collaborative spirit Tapti Valley International School nurtures in its learners.

Parents and teachers didn’t remain on the sidelines either. Together with students, they participated in a wide range of activities — from team games that tested agility and coordination to creative contests that sparked imaginations. The involvement of the entire school family underscored the event’s purpose: fostering deeper connections between all stakeholders in the TVIS ecosystem.

Adding further distinction to the evening was the gracious presence of lifestyle coach Pooja Vyas. A well-esteemed figure in the wellness community, Vyas spent time visiting the stalls, interacting with families, and appreciating the spirited involvement of students and staff alike. While on campus, she was seen offering encouragement and sharing insights, adding a note of inspiration to an already festive ambience.

The carnival was not just about fun and games — it was a celebration of collective achievement. In an educational landscape where academic milestones often take centre stage, TVIS has consistently championed the idea that learning thrives in environments where emotional well-being, creative expression, and mutual respect are valued alongside scholastic success. Events like the Welcome 2026 Carnival serve as living proof of that commitment.

Parents expressed their delight at witnessing their children engage so authentically with peers and mentors in a setting that felt safe, joyful, and inclusive. Many highlighted how the school’s community-centric ethos enhances the overall educational journey, reinforcing values that extend beyond classrooms and textbooks.

“I could see the laughter in every child’s eyes and the shared pride in every parent’s smile,” one attending parent shared. “This celebration wasn’t just about welcome — it was about belonging.” Such sentiments echo the sustained efforts of Tapti Valley International School to create a learning environment where children feel supported, motivated, and genuinely excited to explore new horizons.

As the evening wound down and the lights dimmed on what was truly a memorable night, the spirit of togetherness lingered — conversations continued, photos were captured, and plans for future gatherings were already whispered among friends. The carnival closed on a high note, etching glowing memories in the hearts of all who took part.

The success of the Welcome 2026 Carnival was a collective achievement — made possible by the energetic participation of students, the enthusiastic engagement of parents, and the dedicated coordination of Tapti Valley International School’s staff. Their joint efforts reaffirmed that celebrations at TVIS are not just events, but community milestones that bring people closer and inspire a culture of shared joy and growth.

With heartfelt gratitude, the school extends its appreciation to everyone who joined this event and contributed to its success. As 2026 unfolds, the spirit of unity and positivity experienced at the carnival promises to ripple through TVIS’s classrooms and corridors — fostering an environment where learning and community go hand in hand.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 4:37 PM IST
