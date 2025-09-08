8th Pay Commission Alert: DA Hike Could Be Your Festive Gift!

Diwali Bonus Incoming? Govt Likely to Gift DA Hike Before the Festival!

What if this Diwali, your salary comes with a surprise gift from the government? So surprise! Yes, you heard right.

The Central Government is expected to announce the much-awaited Dearness Allowance (DA) hike just before Diwali, making the festival even more special for over 1.2 crore employees and pensioners. Imagine getting that extra boost right in time for your Diwali shopping, travel, and celebrations.

With inflation rising and festive expenses around the corner, a 3% DA hike means more money in your hands, plus arrears from July. That’s not just policy; it’s a perfectly timed Diwali bonus.

So, are you ready to celebrate a brighter, richer Diwali? Keep an eye out, because your October salary might just bring fireworks of joy.

Don’t miss this golden update, your festive season may be getting a financial upgrade!

DA Hike Announcement Timeline: What Employees Can Expect

The Dearness Allowance (DA) increase, scheduled for central government employees and pensioners for July 2025, is expected to be announced in September or October 2025. The revised DA amount will be credited with the October salary, along with arrears for July, August, and September.

It is projected to increase by approximately 3%, which would raise the existing DA to 58%. This increase is based on inflation data and is revised twice a year. The announcement will serve as a festive treat just before Diwali.