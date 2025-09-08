Stocks To Watch Today: NTPC, Adani Power, Tata Motors, Zydus, BHEL And Many More In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Are you willing to find out what the markets will open up today? GIFT Nifty futures were at 24,918 points at 7:21 AM, indicating a positive opening for our Indian benchmarks. At 8:50 AM, Nifty was trading at 24,881 with an increase of 56 points. Which sectors do you feel will take the wins today?

The Sensex dropped modestly by 7 points to close at 80,710.76, and the Nifty gained by 6.7 points to 24,741 last Friday. How do you read these small steps before the week?

In markets across Asia-Pacific, there were mainly gains on Monday. The Prime Minister of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba, resigned, although in the second quarter GDP growth was positive at 0.5% (better than expected), marking the fifth consecutive quarter of growth in the country. The Nikkei and the Topix were up by 1.8% and 1.15% respectively. In the meantime, South Korea’s Kospi added 0.38%, but Australia’s ASX 200 fell 0.34%.

Last Friday in the US, the markets fell as a weak jobs report raised growth concerns. The S&P 500 dropped by 0.32%, the Dow dropped by 220 points, and the Nasdaq fell by 0.03%. How does this affect Indian markets this week?

Stocks To Watch Today

Mahindra & Mahindra

Cut SUV prices by ₹1.01-1.56 lakh across models with immediate effect.

Tata Motors

To reduce car and SUV prices by up to ₹1.55 lakh from September 22.

Hyundai Motor India

Announced GST-related price cuts of up to ₹2.4 lakh, effective September 22.

SpiceJet

Posted Q1 consolidated loss of ₹233.8 crore versus profit of ₹158.3 crore YoY; revenue down 34.4%.

Zydus Lifesciences

USFDA inspection at Vadodara injectable plant ended with 4 observations, none data integrity-related.

Aurobindo Pharma

USFDA issued 8 procedural observations after inspecting Telangana Unit-XII.

Adani Green Energy

Commissioned 87.5 MW projects in Gujarat; total capacity now 16,078 MW.

Max Estates

To acquire Base Buildwell, holding 7.25-acre land in Gurugram.

Adani Power

Signed pact with Bhutan’s DGPC for a 570 MW hydro project at Wangchhu.

Vedanta

Won bid to acquire Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) for ₹17,000 crore, beating Adani Group.

Ceigall India

Got LoI from MSEDCL for 147 MW solar projects under state scheme.

BHEL

Partnered with Horizon Fuel Cell to develop hydrogen-powered locomotives.

PNB Housing Finance

Board approved NCD issuance up to ₹5,000 crore on private placement basis.

Welspun Living

CFO Sanjay Gupta resigned, effective October 15.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment

Buying 6.65 MW solar plant at Solapur for ₹16 crore.

NTPC Green Energy

Signed MoU with VOC Port to set up a green hydrogen fueling station.

HFCL

Won export orders worth ₹358 crore for optical fiber cables.

Time Technoplast

To acquire 74% stake in Ebullient Packaging, valued at about ₹200 crore.

ACME Solar

Acquired 100% of AK Renewable Infra for ₹79.25 crore.

Exxaro Tiles

CFO Himanshu Shah resigned effective September 6.

Aegis Logistics

Adding 61,000 KL capacity at Mumbai Port with ₹100 crore investment.

Barbeque Nation

Shareholders reappointed Rahul Agrawal as CEO & WTD for 5 years from Dec 2025.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes

Acquired full stake in Swiss arm Ratnamani Trade EU AG.

Sunteck Realty

Board approved preferential allotment of ₹500 crore via warrants at ₹425 each.

Ideaforge Technology

Appointed Vipul Joshi as Whole-time Director effective September 6 for 5 years.

Appointed Vipul Joshi as Whole-time Director effective September 6 for 5 years. Highway Infrastructure

Appointed Riddharth Jain as CEO effective September 6.

Quarterly Earnings

SpiceJet Q1 Consolidated YoY: Loss of ₹233.8 crore vs. profit of ₹158.3 crore.

Revenue down 34.4% to ₹1,120.2 crore from ₹1,708.2 crore.

Key Deals And Acquisitions

Vedanta

Beat Gautam Adani’s Group to acquire Jaiprakash Associates for ₹17,000 crore.

Max Estates

Approved acquisition of Base Buildwell, 7.25-acre land in Gurugram.

Time Technoplast

Signed MoU to acquire 74% stake in Ebullient Packaging.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes

Executed Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% of Ratnamani Trade EU AG, Switzerland.

ACME Solar Holdings

Acquired 100% equity shares of AK Renewable Infra.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment

Executed Business Transfer Agreement for a 6.65 MW solar plant at Solapur for ₹16 crore.

USFDA Inspections

Zydus Lifesciences

Inspection at Vadodara plant ended with 4 observations; no data integrity issues.

Aurobindo Pharma

Inspection at Unit-XII, Telangana; 8 procedural observations issued.

Corporate Updates

Welspun Living

CFO Sanjay Gupta resigned effective October 15.

Exxaro Tiles

CFO Himanshu Shah resigned effective September 6.

PNB Housing Finance

Board approved up to ₹5,000 crore NCD issuance via private placement.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality

Reappointed Rahul Agrawal as CEO & Whole-Time Director for 5 years from Dec 2025.

NTPC Green Energy

Signed MoU with VOC Port to establish green hydrogen fueling station.

Bulk And Block Deals

Prime Focus

Ramesh Damani, Madhusudan Kela’s Singularity AMC, Utpal Sheth, FE Securities, and Samyak Enterprises acquired 3.3% stake (₹146.2 crore).

Marina IV (Singapore) and Augusta Investments sold stakes totaling 3.3%.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India

Non-Executive Director Aditya Kumar Halwasiya acquired 1.29% stake worth ₹41.49 crore.

Zee Media Corporation

Promoter entity Auv Innovations LLP acquired 0.8% stake at ₹12.37 per share.

SME Listing On September 8

Rachit Prints

