Stocks To Watch Today: NTPC, Adani Power, Tata Motors, Zydus, BHEL And Many More In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Are you willing to find out what the markets will open up today? GIFT Nifty futures were at 24,918 points at 7:21 AM, indicating a positive opening for our Indian benchmarks. At 8:50 AM, Nifty was trading at 24,881 with an increase of 56 points. Which sectors do you feel will take the wins today?
The Sensex dropped modestly by 7 points to close at 80,710.76, and the Nifty gained by 6.7 points to 24,741 last Friday. How do you read these small steps before the week?
In markets across Asia-Pacific, there were mainly gains on Monday. The Prime Minister of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba, resigned, although in the second quarter GDP growth was positive at 0.5% (better than expected), marking the fifth consecutive quarter of growth in the country. The Nikkei and the Topix were up by 1.8% and 1.15% respectively. In the meantime, South Korea’s Kospi added 0.38%, but Australia’s ASX 200 fell 0.34%.
Last Friday in the US, the markets fell as a weak jobs report raised growth concerns. The S&P 500 dropped by 0.32%, the Dow dropped by 220 points, and the Nasdaq fell by 0.03%. How does this affect Indian markets this week?
Stocks To Watch Today
- Mahindra & Mahindra
Cut SUV prices by ₹1.01-1.56 lakh across models with immediate effect.
- Tata Motors
To reduce car and SUV prices by up to ₹1.55 lakh from September 22.
- Hyundai Motor India
Announced GST-related price cuts of up to ₹2.4 lakh, effective September 22.
- SpiceJet
Posted Q1 consolidated loss of ₹233.8 crore versus profit of ₹158.3 crore YoY; revenue down 34.4%.
- Zydus Lifesciences
USFDA inspection at Vadodara injectable plant ended with 4 observations, none data integrity-related.
- Aurobindo Pharma
USFDA issued 8 procedural observations after inspecting Telangana Unit-XII.
- Adani Green Energy
Commissioned 87.5 MW projects in Gujarat; total capacity now 16,078 MW.
- Max Estates
To acquire Base Buildwell, holding 7.25-acre land in Gurugram.
- Adani Power
Signed pact with Bhutan’s DGPC for a 570 MW hydro project at Wangchhu.
- Vedanta
Won bid to acquire Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) for ₹17,000 crore, beating Adani Group.
- Ceigall India
Got LoI from MSEDCL for 147 MW solar projects under state scheme.
- BHEL
Partnered with Horizon Fuel Cell to develop hydrogen-powered locomotives.
- PNB Housing Finance
Board approved NCD issuance up to ₹5,000 crore on private placement basis.
- Welspun Living
CFO Sanjay Gupta resigned, effective October 15.
- Imagicaaworld Entertainment
Buying 6.65 MW solar plant at Solapur for ₹16 crore.
- NTPC Green Energy
Signed MoU with VOC Port to set up a green hydrogen fueling station.
- HFCL
Won export orders worth ₹358 crore for optical fiber cables.
- Time Technoplast
To acquire 74% stake in Ebullient Packaging, valued at about ₹200 crore.
- ACME Solar
Acquired 100% of AK Renewable Infra for ₹79.25 crore.
- Exxaro Tiles
CFO Himanshu Shah resigned effective September 6.
- Aegis Logistics
Adding 61,000 KL capacity at Mumbai Port with ₹100 crore investment.
- Barbeque Nation
Shareholders reappointed Rahul Agrawal as CEO & WTD for 5 years from Dec 2025.
- Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
Acquired full stake in Swiss arm Ratnamani Trade EU AG.
- Sunteck Realty
Board approved preferential allotment of ₹500 crore via warrants at ₹425 each.
- Ideaforge Technology
Appointed Vipul Joshi as Whole-time Director effective September 6 for 5 years.
- Highway Infrastructure
Appointed Riddharth Jain as CEO effective September 6.
Quarterly Earnings
- SpiceJet Q1 Consolidated YoY: Loss of ₹233.8 crore vs. profit of ₹158.3 crore.
Revenue down 34.4% to ₹1,120.2 crore from ₹1,708.2 crore.
Key Deals And Acquisitions
- Vedanta
Beat Gautam Adani’s Group to acquire Jaiprakash Associates for ₹17,000 crore.
- Max Estates
Approved acquisition of Base Buildwell, 7.25-acre land in Gurugram.
- Time Technoplast
Signed MoU to acquire 74% stake in Ebullient Packaging.
- Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
Executed Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% of Ratnamani Trade EU AG, Switzerland.
- ACME Solar Holdings
Acquired 100% equity shares of AK Renewable Infra.
- Imagicaaworld Entertainment
Executed Business Transfer Agreement for a 6.65 MW solar plant at Solapur for ₹16 crore.
USFDA Inspections
- Zydus Lifesciences
Inspection at Vadodara plant ended with 4 observations; no data integrity issues.
- Aurobindo Pharma
Inspection at Unit-XII, Telangana; 8 procedural observations issued.
Corporate Updates
- Welspun Living
CFO Sanjay Gupta resigned effective October 15.
- Exxaro Tiles
CFO Himanshu Shah resigned effective September 6.
- PNB Housing Finance
Board approved up to ₹5,000 crore NCD issuance via private placement.
- Barbeque Nation Hospitality
Reappointed Rahul Agrawal as CEO & Whole-Time Director for 5 years from Dec 2025.
- NTPC Green Energy
Signed MoU with VOC Port to establish green hydrogen fueling station.
Bulk And Block Deals
- Prime Focus
Ramesh Damani, Madhusudan Kela’s Singularity AMC, Utpal Sheth, FE Securities, and Samyak Enterprises acquired 3.3% stake (₹146.2 crore).
Marina IV (Singapore) and Augusta Investments sold stakes totaling 3.3%.
- Tourism Finance Corporation of India
Non-Executive Director Aditya Kumar Halwasiya acquired 1.29% stake worth ₹41.49 crore.
- Zee Media Corporation
Promoter entity Auv Innovations LLP acquired 0.8% stake at ₹12.37 per share.
SME Listing On September 8
- Rachit Prints
(With Inputs)
