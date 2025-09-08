LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: NTPC, Adani Power, Tata Motors, Zydus, BHEL And Many More In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: NTPC, Adani Power, Tata Motors, Zydus, BHEL And Many More In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Indian markets show cautious optimism with positive Nifty futures, auto price cuts, and green energy projects. Key stocks include Mahindra, Tata Motors, Vedanta, and SpiceJet amid USFDA inspections and corporate moves.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 8, 2025 09:15:12 IST

Stocks to Watch Today: Are you willing to find out what the markets will open up today? GIFT Nifty futures were at 24,918 points at 7:21 AM, indicating a positive opening for our Indian benchmarks. At 8:50 AM, Nifty was trading at 24,881 with an increase of 56 points. Which sectors do you feel will take the wins today?

The Sensex dropped modestly by 7 points to close at 80,710.76, and the Nifty gained by 6.7 points to 24,741 last Friday. How do you read these small steps before the week?

In markets across Asia-Pacific, there were mainly gains on Monday. The Prime Minister of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba, resigned, although in the second quarter GDP growth was positive at 0.5% (better than expected), marking the fifth consecutive quarter of growth in the country. The Nikkei and the Topix were up by 1.8% and 1.15% respectively. In the meantime, South Korea’s Kospi added 0.38%, but Australia’s ASX 200 fell 0.34%.

Last Friday in the US, the markets fell as a weak jobs report raised growth concerns. The S&P 500 dropped by 0.32%, the Dow dropped by 220 points, and the Nasdaq fell by 0.03%. How does this affect Indian markets this week?

Stocks To Watch Today

  • Mahindra & Mahindra
    Cut SUV prices by ₹1.01-1.56 lakh across models with immediate effect.
  • Tata Motors
    To reduce car and SUV prices by up to ₹1.55 lakh from September 22.
  • Hyundai Motor India
    Announced GST-related price cuts of up to ₹2.4 lakh, effective September 22.
  • SpiceJet
    Posted Q1 consolidated loss of ₹233.8 crore versus profit of ₹158.3 crore YoY; revenue down 34.4%.
  • Zydus Lifesciences
    USFDA inspection at Vadodara injectable plant ended with 4 observations, none data integrity-related.
  • Aurobindo Pharma
    USFDA issued 8 procedural observations after inspecting Telangana Unit-XII.
  • Adani Green Energy
    Commissioned 87.5 MW projects in Gujarat; total capacity now 16,078 MW.
  • Max Estates
    To acquire Base Buildwell, holding 7.25-acre land in Gurugram.
  • Adani Power
    Signed pact with Bhutan’s DGPC for a 570 MW hydro project at Wangchhu.
  • Vedanta
    Won bid to acquire Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) for ₹17,000 crore, beating Adani Group.
  • Ceigall India
    Got LoI from MSEDCL for 147 MW solar projects under state scheme.
  • BHEL
    Partnered with Horizon Fuel Cell to develop hydrogen-powered locomotives.
  • PNB Housing Finance
    Board approved NCD issuance up to ₹5,000 crore on private placement basis.
  • Welspun Living
    CFO Sanjay Gupta resigned, effective October 15.
  • Imagicaaworld Entertainment
    Buying 6.65 MW solar plant at Solapur for ₹16 crore.
  • NTPC Green Energy
    Signed MoU with VOC Port to set up a green hydrogen fueling station.
  • HFCL
    Won export orders worth ₹358 crore for optical fiber cables.
  • Time Technoplast
    To acquire 74% stake in Ebullient Packaging, valued at about ₹200 crore.
  • ACME Solar
    Acquired 100% of AK Renewable Infra for ₹79.25 crore.
  • Exxaro Tiles
    CFO Himanshu Shah resigned effective September 6.
  • Aegis Logistics
    Adding 61,000 KL capacity at Mumbai Port with ₹100 crore investment.
  • Barbeque Nation
    Shareholders reappointed Rahul Agrawal as CEO & WTD for 5 years from Dec 2025.
  • Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
    Acquired full stake in Swiss arm Ratnamani Trade EU AG.
  • Sunteck Realty
    Board approved preferential allotment of ₹500 crore via warrants at ₹425 each.
  • Ideaforge Technology
    Appointed Vipul Joshi as Whole-time Director effective September 6 for 5 years.
  • Highway Infrastructure
    Appointed Riddharth Jain as CEO effective September 6.

Quarterly Earnings

  • SpiceJet Q1 Consolidated YoY: Loss of ₹233.8 crore vs. profit of ₹158.3 crore.
    Revenue down 34.4% to ₹1,120.2 crore from ₹1,708.2 crore.

Key Deals And Acquisitions

  • Vedanta
    Beat Gautam Adani’s Group to acquire Jaiprakash Associates for ₹17,000 crore.
  • Max Estates
    Approved acquisition of Base Buildwell, 7.25-acre land in Gurugram.
  • Time Technoplast
    Signed MoU to acquire 74% stake in Ebullient Packaging.
  • Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
    Executed Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% of Ratnamani Trade EU AG, Switzerland.
  • ACME Solar Holdings
    Acquired 100% equity shares of AK Renewable Infra.
  • Imagicaaworld Entertainment
    Executed Business Transfer Agreement for a 6.65 MW solar plant at Solapur for ₹16 crore.

USFDA Inspections

  • Zydus Lifesciences
    Inspection at Vadodara plant ended with 4 observations; no data integrity issues.
  • Aurobindo Pharma
    Inspection at Unit-XII, Telangana; 8 procedural observations issued.

Corporate Updates

  • Welspun Living
    CFO Sanjay Gupta resigned effective October 15.
  • Exxaro Tiles
    CFO Himanshu Shah resigned effective September 6.
  • PNB Housing Finance
    Board approved up to ₹5,000 crore NCD issuance via private placement.
  • Barbeque Nation Hospitality
    Reappointed Rahul Agrawal as CEO & Whole-Time Director for 5 years from Dec 2025.
  • NTPC Green Energy
    Signed MoU with VOC Port to establish green hydrogen fueling station.

Bulk And Block Deals

  • Prime Focus
    Ramesh Damani, Madhusudan Kela’s Singularity AMC, Utpal Sheth, FE Securities, and Samyak Enterprises acquired 3.3% stake (₹146.2 crore).
    Marina IV (Singapore) and Augusta Investments sold stakes totaling 3.3%.
  • Tourism Finance Corporation of India
    Non-Executive Director Aditya Kumar Halwasiya acquired 1.29% stake worth ₹41.49 crore.
  • Zee Media Corporation
    Promoter entity Auv Innovations LLP acquired 0.8% stake at ₹12.37 per share.

SME Listing On September 8

  • Rachit Prints

(With Inputs)

Also Read: 

Stocks To Watch Today: NTPC, Adani Power, Tata Motors, Zydus, BHEL And Many More In Focus Today

