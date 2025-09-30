8th Pay Commission Delayed: Why 2028 Could Be the Real Implementation Year For Salary Hikes

Announcement And Delay: What’s Happening with the 8th Pay Commission?

The government announced the 8th Pay Commission on January 16, 2025, giving a ray of hope to lakhs of central government employees and pensioners. Everyone expected things to move quickly, but now, as September ends, there’s still no panel, no Terms of Reference (ToR), and no progress.

Naturally, people are asking: Is this going to take years again? Will we have to wait until 2028 for the new pay scale?

And honestly, that’s not a far-fetched worry. If we look at how long previous pay commissions took—usually 2 to 3 years from setup to implementation, the delay makes things uncertain.

Employees and pensioners were hoping for some relief soon, especially with rising prices and daily expenses going up. But until the government forms the panel and starts the process, everything is on hold.

So the big question is, when will the real work begin?

8th Pay Commission Timeline Explained: Why Is 2028 Being Talked About?

Wondering why everyone’s suddenly talking about 2028 when the 8th Pay Commission was announced way back in January 2025? You’re not alone.

Here’s the deal: history tells us that past pay commissions took their sweet time, 2 to 3 years, minimum- from setup to implementation. And guess what? The 8th Pay Commission hasn’t even started yet.

So unless the government puts things into high gear, we might be looking at 2028 before any new salary structures kick in.

Feeling déjà vu? Yeah, same thing happened with the 6th and 7th commissions too.

Current Status Of The 8th Pay Commission

The government formally declared the 8th Pay Commission in January 2025, but there has been little progress since. The Terms of Reference (ToR) are yet to be published, and the members of the panel have not been appointed. Put simply, the actual work of the commission has not even begun.

Assuming the panel is constituted soon and follows the usual timeline of past commissions, approximately two years to investigate, consult, and prepare recommendations, it may not be in a position to publish a report until 2027. Once that is done, the government will need time to review and approve it, which could push actual implementation to 2028.

However, workers and pensioners may get some reprieve: as with past payroll changes, the new pay scale will likely be applied retrospectively from January 1, 2026, meaning beneficiaries may receive arrears for the backdated period. Still, with no official movement yet, the wait continues.

A Look Back: 6th and 7th Pay Commissions

6th Pay Commission

Constituted: October 2006

Report Submitted: March 2008

Government Approval: August 2008

Implementation (Retrospective): From January 1, 2006

Total Time Taken: Approximately 22–24 months

7th Pay Commission

Constituted: February 2014

Terms of Reference Finalized: March 2014

Report Submitted: November 2015

Government Approval: June 2016

Implementation (Retrospective): From January 1, 2016

Total Time Taken: Approximately 33 months (2 years and 9 months)

Both commissions followed a 2–3 year timeline, which is why many expect the 8th Pay Commission to follow a similar path, possibly taking us to 2028.

Why This Commission Matters

The Pay Commission impacts more than just basic salaries, it shapes the entire compensation structure for central government employees.

impacts more than just basic salaries, it shapes the entire compensation structure for central government employees. It directly affects allowances , pensions , and the long-term financial security of both current employees and retirees.

, , and the of both current employees and retirees. With rising inflation and increasing cost of living, there is growing urgency among employees and pensioners for the Commission’s work to begin.

and increasing cost of living, there is growing urgency among employees and pensioners for the Commission’s work to begin. The Commission’s recommendations also influence the Dearness Allowance (DA) and other pension-related benefits, which are vital for retired personnel.

and other pension-related benefits, which are vital for retired personnel. While the 8th Pay Commission promises substantial improvements in pay and perks, the delays in its formation could mean that the full benefits won’t be felt until 2028.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: From Small Towns To Big Breaks: Ideabaaz Launches At NSE, Empowering Bharat’s Entrepreneurs With Startups, Investors, And A TV Reality Show!