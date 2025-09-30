From Small Towns To Big Breaks: Ideabaaz Launches At NSE, Empowering Bharat’s Entrepreneurs With Startups, Investors, And A TV Reality Show!

LIVE TV
Ideabaaz, India’s first startup-investor marketplace, launches at NSE with a reality showAs well, connecting Tier 2/3 entrepreneurs with investors, mentors, and nationwide visibility.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 30, 2025 13:30:47 IST

India’s Big Startup Moment: Ideabaaz Launches at NSE, Connecting Dreamers with Investors!

Big news for Bharat’s budding entrepreneurs! Ideabaaz, India’s first-ever integrated startup-investor marketplace, has officially launched,  and there is no better place than the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai.

The star-studded launch event was led by Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of NSE, and saw top business leaders, investors, and innovators in attendance.

So, Why NSE? Because every great startup dreams of someday ringing that iconic bell, and Ideabaaz wants to help them get there!

This platform is all about bridging the gap between brilliant ideas and big money. Whether you’re a small-town dreamer or a tech wizard from the metros, Ideabaaz is your chance to connect with real investors, gain real mentorship, and build something game-changing.

If you’re ready to turn your startup spark into a blazing success story, this might just be your launchpad. 

Vision And Purpose of Ideabaaz

Ideabaaz is more than a platform, it is a movement to democratize startup success, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. It aims to:

  • Bridge the gap between startups and investors
  • Provide critical capital access
  • Offer mentorship from industry leaders
  • Enable access to professional services (legal, accounting, GTM strategies, marketing)
  • Introduce transparent quarterly tracking systems to ensure accountability and performance

“Our mission is simple—to bridge the gap between startups and investors, while providing the tools and ecosystem support required to scale,” said Jeet Wagh, Founder & CEO, Ideabaaz.

Meet the 10 Powerhouse Investors Behind Ideabaaz

A robust panel of 10 marquee investors will guide and fund emerging startups via the Ideabaaz platform:

  • Rishabh Mariwala – Sharrp Ventures
  • Anupam Bansal – Liberty Shoes
  • Shaili Chopra – SheThePeople & Gytree
  • Arjun Vaidya – V3 Ventures, Dr. Vaidya’s
  • Archana Jahangir – Rukam Capital
  • Jimmy Mistry – Della Group
  • Sandesh Sharda – Serial Investor, Washington DC
  • Simran Mohapatra – Turbo Start
  • Pawan Jaggi – Genisys Group, Turbo Start
  • Priyanka Salot – The Sleep Company

They bring a diverse mix of expertise in consumer, tech, wellness, D2C, venture capital, and innovation ecosystems.

Startup Reality With A Twist: Ideabaaz Show On Zee TV And Zee5

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind reality show that brings the real stories of Indian startups to your screen!
Ideabaaz is launching an entrepreneurial reality series on Zee TV and Zee5, hosted by the talented Pratik Gandhi.

From small towns to big dreams, the show will follow passionate founders as they pitch, hustle, and grow their ventures.

Dubbed in multiple Indian languages, the series aims to inspire and entertain audiences across the country.

Whether you’re a dreamer, doer, or viewer, this show is for you.

“For me, being part of this journey is more than just hosting a show—it’s about connecting with dreamers from every corner of the country,” said Pratik Gandhi.

What Industry Leaders Had to Say

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE

“By hosting the launch of Ideabaaz, we reaffirm our commitment to nurturing India’s entrepreneurial spirit. We hope many startups born here will one day ring the NSE bell.”

Raj Nayak, Mentor, Investor & Chief Curator

“This is not just a show, but a movement to make entrepreneurship part of India’s national culture.”

Mudith Kumar, Co-Founder & COO

“We’re creating a transparent, inclusive, and future-ready ecosystem. Ideabaaz is here to power India’s startup revolution.”

Strategic Knowledge Collaborations Behind Ideabaaz

To boost innovation and ecosystem building, Ideabaaz has partnered with:

  • IIT MadrasKnowledge Partner
  • Turbo StartStrategic Partner

These collaborations will provide research support, startup scaling frameworks, and technology enablement.

A National Launchpad for Bharat’s Billion Dreams

Le’s be very honest, everyone watches and loves successful startup story.

So, now just imagine dozens of them, right out of the streets of India, with the real money, the real mentors, and the real screen time. That’s Ideabaaz for you.

This is not merely a platform, but a high-powered launchpad to the next-gen entrepreneurs of India, not necessarily those who reside in Bengaluru or Bombay. We are referring to tier-2 and tier-3 founders accessing VCs, visibility, and valid business support, within a single location.

There’s a reality show. For pitching, hustling, failing, and winning, live on Zee TV, Zee5, with Pratik Gandhi as an host. It resembles Shark Tank, But all things Indian.

And whether you are an investor, founder, or simply someone who gets goosebumps upon hearing a good hustle story, Ideabaaz is your new addiction.

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 1:30 PM IST
QUICK LINKS