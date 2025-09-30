From Small Towns To Big Breaks: Ideabaaz Launches At NSE, Empowering Bharat’s Entrepreneurs With Startups, Investors, And A TV Reality Show!

Big news for Bharat’s budding entrepreneurs! Ideabaaz, India’s first-ever integrated startup-investor marketplace, has officially launched, and there is no better place than the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai.

The star-studded launch event was led by Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of NSE, and saw top business leaders, investors, and innovators in attendance.

So, Why NSE? Because every great startup dreams of someday ringing that iconic bell, and Ideabaaz wants to help them get there!

This platform is all about bridging the gap between brilliant ideas and big money. Whether you’re a small-town dreamer or a tech wizard from the metros, Ideabaaz is your chance to connect with real investors, gain real mentorship, and build something game-changing.

If you’re ready to turn your startup spark into a blazing success story, this might just be your launchpad.

Ideabaaz, an innovative show and initiative that brings together India’s first integrated digital marketplace for startups and investors, was launched today at the @NSEIndia HO. Our MD & CEO, Shri @ashishchauhan, addressed the launch event of ‘Ideabaaz’. In his remarks, he… pic.twitter.com/tJ5z7RKVkB — NSE India (@NSEIndia) September 29, 2025

Vision And Purpose of Ideabaaz

Ideabaaz is more than a platform, it is a movement to democratize startup success, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. It aims to:

Bridge the gap between startups and investors

Provide critical capital access

Offer mentorship from industry leaders

Offer mentorship from industry leaders

Enable access to professional services (legal, accounting, GTM strategies, marketing)
Introduce transparent quarterly tracking systems to ensure accountability and performance

“Our mission is simple—to bridge the gap between startups and investors, while providing the tools and ecosystem support required to scale,” said Jeet Wagh, Founder & CEO, Ideabaaz.