Diwali Dhamaka: BONUS ALERTS! Central Government Announces ₹6,908 Bonus- 30-Day Salary Boost For Eligible Employees, Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Bonus Alert! Indian Government’s Hands Out Festive Cheer with 30-Day Salary Boost

Good news, government employees- your Diwali just got brighter!

The Modi government has announced a 30-day Ad-hoc Bonus for Group C and Non-Gazetted Group B central government employees for FY 2024-25. That’s a full month’s extra salary (capped at ₹7,000/month), landing just in time for the festive season. The total bonus works out to a cheerful ₹6,908, officially sanctioned by the Finance Ministry.

Who’s eligible? Anyone still on the payroll as of March 31, 2025, with at least six months of continuous service. Even casual labourers and ad-hoc staff with no service breaks are in for a surprise, with ₹1,184 coming their way.

Whether you’re lighting diyas or just your mood, this bonus is meant to lift spirits and wallets alike. If you qualify, check your account and start planning that well-deserved festive shopping.

Who Will Receive the Bonus?

The 30-day Ad-hoc Bonus declared by the Modi government will help a large number of central government employees.

All Group C and Non-Gazetted Group B employees, employees in Union Territories (UTs) and who abide by the central pay structure, and even ad-hoc employees are eligible employees as long as they have not taken a break in service. The good news does not end at this.

The bonus will also be given to casual labourers who have worked those necessary number of working days in the last three years. It is a long overdue holiday bonus designed to reward long-term and consistent service.

Eligibility Criteria For Bonus By Central Government

Must be in service as of March 31, 2025

Should have worked continuously for at least six months

Pro-rata bonus for those with less than a year of service

for those with less than a year of service Employees who retired, resigned, or passed away before March 31, 2025, will be eligible only if they completed 6 months of regular service.