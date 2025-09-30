LIVE TV
Diwali Dhamaka: BONUS ALERTS! Central Government Announces ₹6,908 Bonus- 30-Day Salary Boost For Eligible Employees, Here's Everything You Need To Know

The central government has gifted a 30-day bonus to Group C, Group B (non-gazetted), and casual labourers ahead of Diwali, offering up to ₹6,908 to eligible central employees.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 30, 2025 11:20:53 IST

Bonus Alert! Indian Government’s Hands Out Festive Cheer with 30-Day Salary Boost

Good news, government employees- your Diwali just got brighter!

The Modi government has announced a 30-day Ad-hoc Bonus for Group C and Non-Gazetted Group B central government employees for FY 2024-25. That’s a full month’s extra salary (capped at ₹7,000/month), landing just in time for the festive season. The total bonus works out to a cheerful ₹6,908, officially sanctioned by the Finance Ministry.

Who’s eligible? Anyone still on the payroll as of March 31, 2025, with at least six months of continuous service. Even casual labourers and ad-hoc staff with no service breaks are in for a surprise, with ₹1,184 coming their way.

Whether you’re lighting diyas or just your mood, this bonus is meant to lift spirits and wallets alike. If you qualify, check your account and start planning that well-deserved festive shopping.

Who Will Receive the Bonus?

The 30-day Ad-hoc Bonus declared by the Modi government will help a large number of central government employees.

All Group C and Non-Gazetted Group B employees, employees in Union Territories (UTs) and who abide by the central pay structure, and even ad-hoc employees are eligible employees as long as they have not taken a break in service. The good news does not end at this.

The bonus will also be given to casual labourers who have worked those necessary number of working days in the last three years. It is a long overdue holiday bonus designed to reward long-term and consistent service.

Eligibility Criteria For Bonus By Central Government

  • Must be in service as of March 31, 2025
  • Should have worked continuously for at least six months
  • Pro-rata bonus for those with less than a year of service
  • Employees who retired, resigned, or passed away before March 31, 2025, will be eligible only if they completed 6 months of regular service.

Central Govt Bonus Breakdown: Who Gets What And How It’s Calculated

Bonus Amount:

  • Fixed Bonus Amount for Eligible Employees: ₹6,908

  • Bonus for Casual Labourers: ₹1,184

How Will the Bonus Be Calculated?

  • The bonus is based on a maximum monthly salary of ₹7,000

  • Calculation formula: ₹7,000 × 30 ÷ 30.4 = ₹6,907.89

  • Final Amount (Rounded): ₹6,908

Bonus Buzz: What You Need To Know (And Here’s Why You Should Be Smiling!)

So, you’ve heard about the 30-day bonus, but before you start planning that long-overdue shopping spree, let’s break it down.

First, the math is friendly: the bonus is rounded off to the nearest rupee (because who needs decimals in Diwali season?).

If you’re on deputation, don’t worry,  your current organization is picking up the tab. And yes, this one’s only for those not already getting a productivity-linked bonus. No double-dipping here!

Now, here’s why this matters: we’re talking about a financial pat on the back for millions of central government employees, including our hard-working security personnel.

With the festive season knocking, this bonus isn’t just money, it’s motivation, morale, and maybe even that new smartphone you’ve been eyeing.

So, if you’ve been clocking in consistently, this is your moment. Your service is being seen, and rewarded.
Festive cheer, courtesy of the Finance Ministry!

Also Read: DA Hike Alert: Final 7th Pay Commission Increase Before 8th Pay Commission Begins, Festive Salary Boost Incoming!

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 11:20 AM IST
