A Royal Game, A Rising Generation

The Leela Annual Golf Tournament 2026 – 4th Edition, Celebrating Community, Commitment, and the Future of Indian Golf

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 23: The Leela Palace Bengaluru successfully hosted the 4th edition of The Leela Annual Golf Tournament 2026 at the iconic Karnataka Golf Association. The 18-hole shotgun tournament brought together seasoned golfers and emerging young talent, reinforcing its growing reputation as a meaningful platform for the future of Indian golf.

Building on the success of previous editions, the tournament continues to bring together corporate leaders, veteran golfers, mentors, families, and young athletes, creating a strong community around the sport.

Organised in collaboration with the KGA Junior Golf Development Program and the Karnataka Golf Association, this year’s edition further strengthened its vision of nurturing young talent, celebrating discipline, and enabling mentorship through active engagement.

Junior golfers not only competed but also engaged with experienced players, gaining exposure to a premier playing environment where ambition felt validated and dreams felt tangible.

Madhav Sehgal, Senior Vice President – Operations South and Head of Sales, The Leela Palaces, Hotels & Resorts, said, “For The Leela, true luxury lies not only in celebration, but in contribution. This tournament allows us to bring the sporting community together while empowering young players to dream bigger, aim higher, and feel supported at every stage of their journey.”

Nishant Agarwal, Vice President & General Manager, The Leela Palace Bengaluru, added, “The Leela Annual Golf Tournament continues to evolve as a platform that brings together the golfing community while encouraging the next generation of players. Through our continued association with the Karnataka Golf Association and the Junior Golf Development Program, we aim to create opportunities where young golfers feel inspired and supported.”

Participation spanned multiple categories, including dedicated junior divisions, bridging generations of golfers, from children taking their first competitive steps to accomplished players.

More than trophies, this tournament offers visibility. More than competition, it builds confidence. More than a game, it creates belonging.

A total of 16 awards were presented across categories, recognising 15 winners, with standout performances across both main and junior divisions.

Tournament Results

Stableford Full Handicap

Category 0–18

Winner: Karan Aggarwal – 42 pts

Runner-up: Devaiah Thennira – 40 pts (Tie between Devaiah Thennira and Kanwaljit Singh; decided on better back 9)

Category 19–24

Winner: Venu Mahadev – 42 pts

Runner-up: Sunil Bathija – 40 pts

Special Prizes

Closest to the Pin (15th Hole): Sandeep Singh

Longest Drive (5th Hole): Sunita Da Costa – 329 yds

Straightest Drive (2nd Hole): Jashan Ganapathy – 7.1 feet

Hole-in-One: Sandeep Singh

Juniors Winners and Runners-up

8 Years & Below

Winner: Ridhan Deepak – 13 pts

Runner-up: Sunvisha Reddy N – 12 pts

9–11 Years

Winner: Advath Sunil – 33 pts

Runner-up: Vedika – 27 pts

12–14 Years

Winner: Aida Thimmaiah – 37 pts

Runner-up: Milind M G – 30 pts

15 Years & Above

Winner: Ananthasurya – 30 pts

Runner-up: Sudharshan – 28 pts

Participating Hotels

The Leela Palace Bengaluru

The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru

The Leela Palace New Delhi

The Leela Palace Chennai

The Leela Palace Udaipur

The Leela Palace Jaipur

The Leela Coorg Forest Sanctuary

About The Leela Palace Bengaluru

The Leela Palace Bengaluru is a decadent palace, nestled amidst nine acres of lush gardens, featuring six floors of elegant, spacious 357 rooms and suites. Built in an Art Deco style, drawing inspiration from the architectural style of the Royal Palace of Mysore and the palaces of the Vijayanagar Empire, its copper domes, arches, and ornate ceilings reflect the grandeur of palaces of a bygone era. The hotel is near business districts, the cosmopolitan 100ft road, Indiranagar, and offers easy access to the city centre on MG Road.

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