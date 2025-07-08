Adani Group Powers India: 15,000 MW Renewable Milestone And Solar Expansion

The Adani Group launched a new advertisement on Tuesday, showcasing its mission to expand solar energy and electrify every village across India. Gautam Adani, founder and chairman, shared on social media, “In our actions sit the promises we make. Promises to light up lives, to power dreams where darkness once lived, and to bring the sun home to every village. The rays of change are here. Hum Karke Dikhate Hain! #AdaniHKKDH #SurajSeRoshanBharat.” This campaign captures the group’s dedication to transforming

India’s energy landscape by making clean power accessible and affordable for all.

In our actions sit the promises we make. Promises to light up lives, to power dreams where darkness once lived, and to bring the sun home to every village.

The rays of change are here.

Hum Karke Dikhate Hain!#AdaniHKKDH #SurajSeRoshanBharat pic.twitter.com/AhjlqATKOu — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) July 8, 2025

Breaking Records: 15,539 MW Renewable Capacity

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) recently crossed a major milestone, reaching 15,539.9 MW of operational renewable energy capacity—the fastest and largest addition in India’s history. This includes roughly 11,005.5 MW of solar power, 1,977.8 MW from wind, and 2,556.6 MW from wind-solar hybrid projects. AGEL stands as India’s first renewable company to achieve this landmark solely through greenfield projects. The clean energy generated powers approximately 7.9 million households and can supply electricity to thirteen Indian states, highlighting AGEL’s massive impact on the nation’s clean energy future.

Table: Adani Green Energy’s Renewable Capacity Breakdown

Energy Type Capacity (MW) Contribution (%) Solar 11,005.5 70.8% Wind 1,977.8 12.7% Wind-Solar Hybrid 2,556.6 16.5% Total Operational 15,539.9 100%

Khavda Project: World’s Largest Renewable Power Plant

AGEL is building the world’s largest renewable energy plant, a 30,000 MW facility on barren wasteland at Khavda in Kutch, Gujarat. Spanning 538 square kilometers—five times the size of Paris and visible from space—this project will become the planet’s largest power plant across all energy sources. So far, AGEL has operationalized 5,355.9 MW capacity at Khavda, emphasizing rapid progress. This ambitious project aligns with India’s target of achieving 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, underlining AGEL’s commitment to sustainable energy expansion.

(From ANI)

Also Read: Adani Power Finalises Acquisition of Vidarbha Industries Power