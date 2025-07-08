Adani Power Finalise The Acquisition of Vidarbha Industries Power

Adani Group has completed the takeover of Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd. (VIPL), a bankrupt coal-based power producer. The deal, valued at Rs. 4,000 crore, includes a 600 MW thermal power plant located in Butibori, Nagpur district.

“The Company has successfully completed the acquisition of VIPL, a company undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (“CIRP”) on July 07, 2015, under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (“IBC”), in accordance with the resolution plan approved by the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench vide its order dated June 18, 2025”, company stated in a exchange filing on July 8, Tuesday.

With this deal, Adani Power owned by Gautam Adani, now has 100% shareholding in Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd. (VIPL) on a debt-free basis. With this acquisition, effective July 7, 2025, VIPL has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power.

“Adani Power Limited (the “Company”) has, among other actions, acquired 100% shareholding of VIPL (on Debt free basis). Accordingly, VIPL has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company effective July 07, 2025,” mentioned in the exchange filing.

Adani Power Increases Its Capacity

The acquistion of Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd. is in line with its long-term strategy to enhance its presence in the power sector by increasing its thermal power generation capacity. With this 600 MW power plant addition, the company’s total operational capacity has risen to 18,150 MW. Adani Power remains on course to reach its target capacity of 30,670 MW by FY 2029–30. The VIPL facility consists of two 300 MW units and is now fully integrated into Adani’s growing power portfolio, as per the filing.

Describing it as a ‘ key milestone’ the SB Khyalia, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Power Ltd., said ,“The acquisition of VIPL is a key milestone in Adani Power’s strategy to unlock value through the turnaround of stressed assets”.

Adani Power: Share Market Today

On Tuesday, Adani Power’s share price opened at Rs 603 and touches high and low 615 and 594 respectively, during intra day. As of 9.50 Am, the shares are sailing at Rs 597.