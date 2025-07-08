LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
brics benjamin netanyahu Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID brics benjamin netanyahu Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID brics benjamin netanyahu Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID brics benjamin netanyahu Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID
Live TV
TRENDING |
brics benjamin netanyahu Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID brics benjamin netanyahu Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID brics benjamin netanyahu Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID brics benjamin netanyahu Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID
Home > Business > Adani Power Finalise The Acquisition of Vidarbha Industries Power

Adani Power Finalise The Acquisition of Vidarbha Industries Power

With this addition the company is aiming to expand its footprint in thermal power generation. With this 600 MW power plant addition, Adani Power's total operational capacity has risen to 18,150 MW.

Gautam Adani owned Adani Power has acquired full stake in VIPL

Published By: Deepak Agrahari
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 10:05:38 IST

Adani Group has completed the takeover of Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd. (VIPL), a bankrupt coal-based power producer. The deal, valued at Rs. 4,000 crore, includes a 600 MW thermal power plant located in Butibori, Nagpur district.

“The Company has successfully completed the acquisition of VIPL, a company undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (“CIRP”) on July 07, 2015, under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (“IBC”), in accordance with the resolution plan approved by the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench vide its  order dated June 18, 2025”, company stated in a exchange filing on July 8, Tuesday.

With this deal, Adani Power owned by Gautam Adani,  now has 100% shareholding in Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd. (VIPL) on a debt-free basis. With this acquisition, effective July 7, 2025, VIPL has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power.

“Adani Power Limited (the “Company”) has, among other actions, acquired 100% shareholding of VIPL (on Debt free basis). Accordingly, VIPL has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company  effective July 07, 2025,” mentioned in the exchange filing.

Adani Power Increases Its Capacity

The acquistion of Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd. is in line with its long-term strategy to enhance its presence in the power sector by increasing its thermal power generation capacity. With this 600 MW power plant addition, the company’s total operational capacity has risen to 18,150 MW. Adani Power remains on course to reach its target capacity of 30,670 MW by FY 2029–30. The VIPL facility consists of two 300 MW units and is now fully integrated into Adani’s growing power portfolio, as per the filing. 

Describing it as a ‘ key milestone’ the SB Khyalia, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Power Ltd., said ,“The acquisition of VIPL is a key milestone in Adani Power’s strategy to unlock value through the turnaround of stressed assets”.

Adani Power: Share Market Today

On Tuesday, Adani Power’s share price opened at Rs 603 and touches high and low 615 and 594 respectively, during intra day. As of 9.50 Am, the shares are sailing at Rs 597.

Also Read: Tata Motors,Titan, NLC India, JSW Infrastructure….Here Are The Stocks Watch Out For Today
Tags: adani groupAdani Powergautam adanivipl

More News

Diana Gomes to the Rescue: Portugal’s Last-Gasp Strike Keeps Euro 2025 Dream Alive
Donald Trump Issues Warning To NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani: ‘He Better Behave Or He’s Going To Have Big Problems’
Gold Prices Today: Yellow Metal Takes A Dips As Tariff Tensions Ease, Silver Stays Steady Amid Industrial Demand- Check Rates In Your City
School Bus Crossing A Railway Track Collides With A Passenger Train In Tamil Nadu, 2 Students Killed
Adani Power Finalise The Acquisition of Vidarbha Industries Power
Trouble Brews For Zohran Mamdani After Stunning Revelation
‘World Doesn’t Want An Emperor’: Brazil’s President Lula Tells Donald Trump As BRICS Leaders Push for Dollar-Free Trade
Mulder’s Marathon 367 Puts South Africa in Command, Zimbabwe Reeling in 2nd Test
Stock Market Today: Share Market Reacts To Trumps Tantrum, Sensex and Nifty Open On A Flat Note
Neena Gupta Teases Exciting Twists in Panchayat 5 Despite Script Leak Stirring Fans

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?