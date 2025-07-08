LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID bengaluru ekta kapoor Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID bengaluru ekta kapoor Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID bengaluru ekta kapoor Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID bengaluru ekta kapoor
Live TV
TRENDING |
Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID bengaluru ekta kapoor Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID bengaluru ekta kapoor Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID bengaluru ekta kapoor Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID bengaluru ekta kapoor
Home > Business > Tata Motors,Titan, NLC India, JSW Infrastructure….Here Are The Stocks Watch Out For Today

Tata Motors,Titan, NLC India, JSW Infrastructure….Here Are The Stocks Watch Out For Today

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Deepak Agrahari
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 08:40:59 IST

The first trading session of the week wrapped up on a quiet note, with markets showing little movement and subdued activity throughout the day. But as we step into a new day, the tone could shift.

Let’s take a look at some of the key stocks that are likely to stay in focus on July 8. From fresh capital raises and strategic contracts to major infrastructure developments, there’s plenty on the radar that could influence market sentiment today.

Stocks to Watch

Navin Fluorine International

Navin Fluorine has kicked off its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) from July 7, aiming to raise up to Rs.750 crore. The floor price for the issue has been set at Rs 4,798.28 per share.

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), part of the Tata Motors Group, reported a 15% drop in retail sales for the first quarter of the current financial year, with total units falling to 94,420. The decline comes as JLR winds down older Jaguar models to make way for its upcoming new range. On top of that, a temporary pause in US shipments during April 2025—due to newly introduced import tariffs—also weighed on the numbers.

Titan: Titan delivered a strong performance in Q1FY26, with its overall consumer business growing by about 20% year-on-year. The domestic business was up 19%, while the jewellery segment posted 18% growth. Notably, the company’s international business continued to gain momentum, soaring 49% compared to the same period last yea

Refex Industries
Refex Industries has bagged a significant order worth Rs.250 crore. The project involves comprehensive ash disposal and the operation and maintenance of fly ash systems for a major government-owned power producer. The contract spans three years.

SPML Infra
To strengthen its execution capabilities, SPML Infra has secured approval for enhanced credit facilities totaling Rs. 205 crore. This move is expected to support the company’s ongoing and upcoming infrastructure projects.

JSW Infrastructure
JSW Infra has received a Letter of Award from the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority. The company will take up the reconstruction of Berth 8 and mechanize Berths 7 and 8 at the Netaji Subhas Dock in Kolkata. The project, which comes with a 30-year concession period, is expected to see a capital investment of around Rs.740 crore.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Tags: Refux Industriesshare markettata motorstitan

More News

What’s Special About Hermès Birkin? The Original Bag Is Up For Grabs At Sotheby’s Auction
Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Public Services To Get Impacted, 25 Crore People To Participate
Women’s Euro 2025 Daily: Spain Crush Belgium in Late Surge
Tata Motors,Titan, NLC India, JSW Infrastructure….Here Are The Stocks Watch Out For Today
‘We’re Close To Making A Deal With India,’ Says Donald Trump As US Unveils Fresh Tariffs On 14 Countries
Weather Update: Delhi Gets Some Relief From Intense Heat, IMD Issues Orange Alert In Multiple Cities
Donald Trump Slaps Fresh Tariffs On 14 Countries: Here Is The Full List Of Nations Receiving New Tariff Letters
Apple Loses Its AI Chief To Meta? More Departures Likely, Report Says
Donald Trump Gets Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize By Benjamin Netanyahu After Their Meeting At The White House
Donald Trump Again Boasts Of Halting India-Pakistan Tensions, Avoiding Nuclear Crisis

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?