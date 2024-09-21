Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Live Tv

Adani Total Gas Secures ₹2,630 Cr Global Funding To Expand Operations

Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) has made headlines by securing a significant global funding amounting to ₹2,630 crore for its city gas distribution business.

Adani Total Gas Secures ₹2,630 Cr Global Funding To Expand Operations

Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) has made headlines by securing a significant global funding amounting to ₹2,630 crore for its city gas distribution business. This milestone is set to enhance the company’s capacity to serve over 1,670 crore people, reaching approximately 14 percent of India’s population.

The funding marks a collaborative effort involving five international lenders: BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, Mizuho Bank, MUFG Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. Their participation underscores the confidence in ATGL’s operations and its role in the evolving energy landscape.

Strengthening Sustainable Development

During the announcement, Parag Parikh, CFO of ATGL, emphasized the importance of this global funding. He noted that the involvement of international lenders bolsters ATGL’s position as a key player in city gas distribution, particularly as a transition fuel. This funding is not only expected to accelerate the company’s sustainable development but also represents a strategic step toward securing future financing aligned with its capital management plan, aimed at creating long-term value for stakeholders.

Accelerating Capital Expenditure Program

The new capital infusion will facilitate a rapid expansion of ATGL’s city gas distribution network across 34 authorized geographical areas (GAs) in 13 states. The company plans to enhance the reach of its piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) infrastructure, fostering an ecosystem conducive to a gas-based economy.

Boosting Natural Gas Utilization

The company highlights that the utilization of PNG and CNG offers a convenient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly fuel option. This shift is projected to significantly increase the share of natural gas in India’s energy basket from the current 6 percent to 15 percent by 2030. ATGL has also established a comprehensive financing framework that will enable it to secure future funding in line with its ambitious business plan.

With these developments, ATGL is poised to play a crucial role in transforming India’s energy sector, further solidifying its commitment to sustainable growth and innovation in city gas distribution.

ALSO READ: E-Commerce Giants Kick Off Yearly Mega Sales Amid Protests!

Filed under

adani ATGL GAS Global Funding Parag Parikh

Also Read

U.S. Prepares $375 Million Military Aid Package For Ukraine

U.S. Prepares $375 Million Military Aid Package For Ukraine

Manipur On Alert Following Reports Of Militants Crossing From Myanmar

Manipur On Alert Following Reports Of Militants Crossing From Myanmar

Educators To ProcureAI-Powered EdTech Innovations At Didac

Educators To ProcureAI-Powered EdTech Innovations At Didac

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US Visit: LIVE UPDATES

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US Visit: LIVE UPDATES

Indian Cancer Genome Atlas Launches First Multi-Omics Data Portal

Indian Cancer Genome Atlas Launches First Multi-Omics Data Portal

Entertainment

Khosla Ka Ghosla!’ Actor Parvin Dabas Injured In Car Accident

Khosla Ka Ghosla!’ Actor Parvin Dabas Injured In Car Accident

‘GOAT’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 2 crore On Third Friday

‘GOAT’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 2 crore On

Lupita Nyong’o Talks About Lessons from ‘The Wild Robot’; A Story of Boundaries, Parenthood, and AI Adaptation

Lupita Nyong’o Talks About Lessons from ‘The Wild Robot’; A Story of Boundaries, Parenthood, and

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 23: Nani’s Film Stays Low On Fourth Friday

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 23: Nani’s Film Stays Low On Fourth Friday

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 37: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Mints Nearly Rs 5 Crore On Sixth Friday

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 37: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Mints Nearly Rs 5 Crore

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox