Aequs Ltd IPO 2025: Subscription Soars, GMP Hits ₹45.5, Aerospace Precision Leader Goes Public

Aequs Ltd IPO: Aequs Ltd, which is India’s sole precision component maker operating at a single Special Economic Zone, has started its IPO on December 3, 2025, closing on December 5.
The IPO price range is set at ₹118–₹124 per share with a total issue size of ₹921.81 crore, which consists of a fresh issue of ₹670 crore and an offer for sale of ₹251.81 crore.
The company intends the proceeds for debt repayment, capital expenditures, and strategic acquisitions while being listed on both BSE and NSE. The initial market reaction was positive, with Day 1 subscription already reaching 3.42 times the offer.
Aequs Ltd IPO – Key Details
|Category
|Details
|IPO Opening Date
|3 Dec 2025
|IPO Closing Date
|5 Dec 2025
|Likely Allotment Date
|8 Dec 2025
|Likely Listing Date
|10 Dec 2025
|Price Band
|₹118 – ₹124 per share
|Total Issue Size
|₹921.81 crore
|Fresh Issue
|5.40 crore shares (~₹670 crore)
|Offer for Sale (OFS)
|2.03 crore shares (~₹251.81 crore)
|Listing
|BSE & NSE
|Book Running Lead Manager
|JM Financial Ltd.
|Registrar
|Kfin Technologies Ltd.
|Fund Utilisation:
|
|IPO Subscription Status (Day 1):
|
Aequs Ltd IPO: Grey Market Premium (GMP)
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.