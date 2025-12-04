LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
F-16 Crash Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations baba vanga 200 IndiGo flights cancelled delhi security putin ai F-16 Crash Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations baba vanga 200 IndiGo flights cancelled delhi security putin ai F-16 Crash Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations baba vanga 200 IndiGo flights cancelled delhi security putin ai F-16 Crash Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations baba vanga 200 IndiGo flights cancelled delhi security putin ai
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
F-16 Crash Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations baba vanga 200 IndiGo flights cancelled delhi security putin ai F-16 Crash Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations baba vanga 200 IndiGo flights cancelled delhi security putin ai F-16 Crash Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations baba vanga 200 IndiGo flights cancelled delhi security putin ai F-16 Crash Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations baba vanga 200 IndiGo flights cancelled delhi security putin ai
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Aequs Ltd IPO 2025: Subscription Soars, GMP Hits ₹45.5, Aerospace Precision Leader Goes Public

Aequs Ltd IPO 2025: Subscription Soars, GMP Hits ₹45.5, Aerospace Precision Leader Goes Public

Aequs Ltd IPO opens 3–5 Dec 2025, priced ₹118–₹124. Strong Day 1 subscription, 37% GMP, debt repayment, capital expenditure, and acquisitions planned. India’s only fully integrated aerospace precision manufacturer.

IPO NEWS
IPO NEWS

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 4, 2025 09:32:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Aequs Ltd IPO 2025: Subscription Soars, GMP Hits ₹45.5, Aerospace Precision Leader Goes Public

Aequs Ltd IPO: Aequs Ltd, which is India’s sole precision component maker operating at a single Special Economic Zone, has started its IPO on December 3, 2025, closing on December 5.

The IPO price range is set at ₹118–₹124 per share with a total issue size of ₹921.81 crore, which consists of a fresh issue of ₹670 crore and an offer for sale of ₹251.81 crore.

The company intends the proceeds for debt repayment, capital expenditures, and strategic acquisitions while being listed on both BSE and NSE. The initial market reaction was positive, with Day 1 subscription already reaching 3.42 times the offer.

Aequs Ltd IPO – Key Details 

Category Details
IPO Opening Date 3 Dec 2025
IPO Closing Date 5 Dec 2025
Likely Allotment Date 8 Dec 2025
Likely Listing Date 10 Dec 2025
Price Band ₹118 – ₹124 per share
Total Issue Size ₹921.81 crore
Fresh Issue 5.40 crore shares (~₹670 crore)
Offer for Sale (OFS) 2.03 crore shares (~₹251.81 crore)
Listing BSE & NSE
Book Running Lead Manager JM Financial Ltd.
Registrar Kfin Technologies Ltd.
Fund Utilisation:

  • Repayment of borrowings

  • Capital expenditure (machinery & equipment)

  • Inorganic growth via acquisitions

  • Other corporate purposes
IPO Subscription Status (Day 1):

  • Total subscription: 3.42x

  • Retail investors: 11.46x

  • Non-Institutional Investors: 3.40x

  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 66%

Aequs Ltd IPO: Grey Market Premium (GMP)

    The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Aequs Ltd shares is currently ₹45.5 per share, implying a market price of approximately ₹169.5. This reflects a premium of around 37% over the IPO issue price, indicating strong investor demand and positive market sentiment ahead of the official listing.

    Aequs Ltd: India’s Only Fully Integrated Aerospace Precision Manufacturer

    Introducing Aequs Ltd, a unique Indian company which is the only one to produce precision components through one Special Economic Zone. This company can be considered a complete factory for the aerospace industry, its operations are fully integrated encompassing all aspects from raw materials to finished products.
    The aerospace sector is experiencing a strong and steady growth; however, the consumer and strategic segments witnessed a minor dip in the fiscal year 2025. Nevertheless, this should not be a cause of concern, every successful flight has its little hurdles! Aequs with its state-of-the-art technology, international customers, and a strong supply chain is gradually establishing itself as a provider of quality along with high efficiency.
    (With Inputs)
    Also Read: Stocks to Watch Today: Bank of Maharashtra, TATA Capital, JK Cement, ONGC, Cipla, RVNL, Reliance And Many Other In Focus
    First published on: Dec 4, 2025 9:32 AM IST
    ——————————————–
    Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
    ————————————————–

    Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

    Tags: Aequs IPO 2025Aequs Ltd IPOaerospace manufacturing Indiaaerospace precision componentsBSE listingIndia IPO newsIPO GMPIPO grey market premiumIPO investmentIPO subscription statusJM Financial IPOKfin TechnologiesNSE listing

    RELATED News

    Meesho IPO 2025: Price, Subscription, Ratings And GMP Hits ₹51 – Should You Invest?

    Stocks to Watch Today: Bank of Maharashtra, TATA Capital, JK Cement, ONGC, Cipla, RVNL, Reliance And Many Other In Focus

    Infinity Group partners with RAI at Kolkata Retail Summit 2025

    NTT Unveils Bengaluru’s Largest Data Center Campus – Bengaluru 4

    What Putin’s India Visit Reveals About Global Risk And Trade Security; Strategic Overhaul Or Status Quo For India?

    LATEST NEWS

    Winter Blues For Your Hair? Here’s Why It Falls More In This Season And How To Fix It Naturally

    Aequs Ltd IPO 2025: Subscription Soars, GMP Hits ₹45.5, Aerospace Precision Leader Goes Public

    WATCH | Anoushka Shankar Criticises Air India After Sitar Gets Damaged During Travel: ‘How Have You Done This?’

    US F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes, Elite Thunderbirds Jet Bursts In Flames, Pilot Ejects – Video Captures Final Moments

    ‘It’s Not Working, Need Some Luck’: KL Rahul ‘Helpless’, Explains The Reason Behind India’s Defeat To South Africa In Second ODI

    Donald Trump’s Crackdown On H-1B Visa: New ‘Censorship’ Vetting Rules Announced After $100,000 Fee Hike, Major Shock For Indian, Chinese Tech Workers

    Navy Day 2025: Honoring the Strength & Bravery of the Indian Navy – History & Importance

    Inside Epstein Island: US Lawmakers Release Chilling New Photos, Videos Exposing ‘Harrowing’ Secrets

    Putin In India Today: From Defence To Trade – What’s On Agenda As PM Modi, Russian President Hold High-Stakes Summit

    School Holiday On December 4: These States Have Announced School Shutdowns, Check Full List

    Aequs Ltd IPO 2025: Subscription Soars, GMP Hits ₹45.5, Aerospace Precision Leader Goes Public

    Follow Us

    Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

    NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

    TOP CATEGORIES

    QUICK LINKS

    Aequs Ltd IPO 2025: Subscription Soars, GMP Hits ₹45.5, Aerospace Precision Leader Goes Public

    Follow Us

    Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

    NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

    TOP CATEGORIES

    Group Websites

    Aequs Ltd IPO 2025: Subscription Soars, GMP Hits ₹45.5, Aerospace Precision Leader Goes Public
    Aequs Ltd IPO 2025: Subscription Soars, GMP Hits ₹45.5, Aerospace Precision Leader Goes Public
    Aequs Ltd IPO 2025: Subscription Soars, GMP Hits ₹45.5, Aerospace Precision Leader Goes Public
    Aequs Ltd IPO 2025: Subscription Soars, GMP Hits ₹45.5, Aerospace Precision Leader Goes Public

    QUICK LINKS