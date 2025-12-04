Aequs Ltd IPO 2025: Subscription Soars, GMP Hits ₹45.5, Aerospace Precision Leader Goes Public

Aequs Ltd IPO: Aequs Ltd, which is India’s sole precision component maker operating at a single Special Economic Zone, has started its IPO on December 3, 2025, closing on December 5.

The IPO price range is set at ₹118–₹124 per share with a total issue size of ₹921.81 crore, which consists of a fresh issue of ₹670 crore and an offer for sale of ₹251.81 crore.

The company intends the proceeds for debt repayment, capital expenditures, and strategic acquisitions while being listed on both BSE and NSE. The initial market reaction was positive, with Day 1 subscription already reaching 3.42 times the offer.

Aequs Ltd IPO – Key Details

Category Details IPO Opening Date 3 Dec 2025 IPO Closing Date 5 Dec 2025 Likely Allotment Date 8 Dec 2025 Likely Listing Date 10 Dec 2025 Price Band ₹118 – ₹124 per share Total Issue Size ₹921.81 crore Fresh Issue 5.40 crore shares (~₹670 crore) Offer for Sale (OFS) 2.03 crore shares (~₹251.81 crore) Listing BSE & NSE Book Running Lead Manager JM Financial Ltd. Registrar Kfin Technologies Ltd. Fund Utilisation: Repayment of borrowings

Capital expenditure (machinery & equipment)

Inorganic growth via acquisitions

Other corporate purposes IPO Subscription Status (Day 1): Total subscription: 3.42x

Retail investors: 11.46x

Non-Institutional Investors: 3.40x

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 66%

Aequs Ltd IPO: Grey Market Premium (GMP)

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Aequs Ltd shares is currently ₹45.5 per share, implying a market price of approximately ₹169.5. This reflects a premium of around 37% over the IPO issue price, indicating strong investor demand and positive market sentiment ahead of the official listing. Aequs Ltd: India's Only Fully Integrated Aerospace Precision Manufacturer Introducing Aequs Ltd, a unique Indian company which is the only one to produce precision components through one Special Economic Zone. This company can be considered a complete factory for the aerospace industry, its operations are fully integrated encompassing all aspects from raw materials to finished products. The aerospace sector is experiencing a strong and steady growth; however, the consumer and strategic segments witnessed a minor dip in the fiscal year 2025. Nevertheless, this should not be a cause of concern, every successful flight has its little hurdles! Aequs with its state-of-the-art technology, international customers, and a strong supply chain is gradually establishing itself as a provider of quality along with high efficiency. (With Inputs)