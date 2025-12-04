Stocks to Watch Today: Bank of Maharashtra, TATA Capital, JK Cement, ONGC, Cipla, RVNL, Reliance And Many Other In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: Get ready for a slightly sleepy start to the markets today! Indian benchmark indices are expected to drift into the penultimate trading session of the week on a dull note, thanks to mixed cues buzzing across global markets. And yes, the GIFT Nifty is already hinting that the day may begin with more of a yawn than a roar.

At 06:46 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 49 points at 26,087.

By 07:49 AM, they had slipped a little further, trading at 26,069.50, down 22 points. Not dramatic, but definitely not party mode.

Over in Asia, markets are serving up a mixed platter. Japan’s Nikkei 225 is up 0.3%, South Korea’s Kospi is taking a 0.45% dip, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is, well, barely moving. The region is echoing Wall Street’s overnight mood after fresh US job data revived hopes that the US Fed might finally pull the trigger on a rate cut next week.

Speaking of Wall Street, things looked upbeat on Wednesday. The Dow jumped 0.86%, the S&P 500 added 0.30%, and the Nasdaq nudged up 0.17%, although Microsoft’s little stumble kept the celebrations modest.

But the real spotlight today?

The high-stakes meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This isn’t just a diplomatic formality, it’s a big moment for both nations. The outcome could shape how India and Russia trade, collaborate, and set up future economic partnerships. Markets will be watching this one closely, and so should you.

Stocks To Watch Today

Quarterly Earnings

Pine Labs

Q2 profit at ₹5.97 crore vs loss of ₹32 crore YoY

Revenue up 17.8% to ₹650 crore vs ₹551.6 crore

Cement

JK Cement

Commissions 3.3 MnTPA clinker Line–2 at Panna plant, Bihar

Total clinker capacity rises to 6.60 MnTPA

Energy & Utilities

Petronet LNG

Signs 15-year ethane USH agreement with ONGC

Developing 1,70,000 m³ ethane storage tank at Dahej

ONGC to reserve ~600 KTPA capacity

ONGC

Arun Kumar Singh re-appointed Chairman & CEO for 1 year

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX)

November traded volume at 11,409 MU, up 17.7% YoY

DAM at 5,668 MU (+0.3% YoY)

RTM at 4,233 MU (+40.2% YoY)

Infrastructure & Railways

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL)

Receives ₹145.34 crore LOA for traction substation work (Jolarpettai–Salem)

RailTel

Gets ₹48.78 crore order from MMRDA

National Highways Infra Trust (Bulk Deal)

Nitro Asia Holdings II buys 19.56 crore units for ₹2,905.2 crore

CPP Investment Board Holdings (4) Inc. and 2452991 Ontario sell 9.78 crore units each

Aviation

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)

Over 300 flights cancelled; major disruptions due to FDTL rules, weather, congestion, tech glitches

Technology & IT Services

Infosys

Surge in demand for India-based GCCs; new deals beginning with GCC proposals

Pine Labs

Q2 profit at ₹5.97 crore vs loss ₹32.01 crore

Revenue up 17.82% to ₹649.9 crore

Pharmaceuticals

Cipla

Launches Ciplostem MSC therapy for knee osteoarthritis

Metals & Manufacturing

JSW Steel

JFE Steel to acquire 50% stake in BPSL JV for ₹15,750 crore

Uflex (Bulk Deal)

First Water Fund buys 3 lakh shares (0.4%) at ₹477/share

Financials

Bank of Maharashtra

OFS closes at ₹54/share; govt to raise ₹2,492 crore

Govt stake to reduce from 79.6% to 73.6%, meeting MPS norms

Tata Capital

Settles Sebi proceedings; pays ₹14.4 lakh

Hospitality

Lemon Tree Hotels

Signs licence agreement for Lemon Tree Hotel at Pacific Mall, Jaipur

FMCG / Consumer

Vintage Coffee and Beverages

Launches 100% pure instant coffee in India; expands product portfolio

Sports & Media

Reliance Industries

RSBVL acquires 49% stake in Oval Invincibles (The Hundred) for GBP 60.27 million

From 2026, teams to be renamed MI London

Waste Management

Mukka Proteins

JV secures ₹474.89 crore order for leachate treatment at Bengaluru landfills

Battery & Storage Technology

Pace Digitek

Subsidiary Lineage Power wins ₹99.71 crore order for LFP battery energy storage systems

Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend

Engineers India

Stock Trading Ex-Rights

Patel Engineering

F&O Ban

Sammaan Capital

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Shock Alert: Rupee Slips Past 90 Against the Dollar –…