Home > Business > Stocks to Watch Today: Bank of Maharashtra, TATA Capital, JK Cement, ONGC, Cipla, RVNL, Reliance And Many Other In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Markets may open muted amid mixed global cues, soft GIFT Nifty, and focus on the Modi–Putin meeting. Key stocks to watch span earnings, energy, infra, aviation, tech, and bulk deals.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 4, 2025 08:11:07 IST

Stocks to Watch Today: Get ready for a slightly sleepy start to the markets today! Indian benchmark indices are expected to drift into the penultimate trading session of the week on a dull note, thanks to mixed cues buzzing across global markets. And yes, the GIFT Nifty is already hinting that the day may begin with more of a yawn than a roar.

At 06:46 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 49 points at 26,087.
By 07:49 AM, they had slipped a little further, trading at 26,069.50, down 22 points. Not dramatic, but definitely not party mode.

Over in Asia, markets are serving up a mixed platter. Japan’s Nikkei 225 is up 0.3%, South Korea’s Kospi is taking a 0.45% dip, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is, well, barely moving. The region is echoing Wall Street’s overnight mood after fresh US job data revived hopes that the US Fed might finally pull the trigger on a rate cut next week.

Speaking of Wall Street, things looked upbeat on Wednesday. The Dow jumped 0.86%, the S&P 500 added 0.30%, and the Nasdaq nudged up 0.17%, although Microsoft’s little stumble kept the celebrations modest.

But the real spotlight today?
The high-stakes meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
This isn’t just a diplomatic formality, it’s a big moment for both nations. The outcome could shape how India and Russia trade, collaborate, and set up future economic partnerships. Markets will be watching this one closely, and so should you.

Stocks To Watch Today

Quarterly Earnings

Pine Labs

  • Q2 profit at ₹5.97 crore vs loss of ₹32 crore YoY

  • Revenue up 17.8% to ₹650 crore vs ₹551.6 crore

Cement

JK Cement

  • Commissions 3.3 MnTPA clinker Line–2 at Panna plant, Bihar

  • Total clinker capacity rises to 6.60 MnTPA

Energy & Utilities

Petronet LNG

  • Signs 15-year ethane USH agreement with ONGC

  • Developing 1,70,000 m³ ethane storage tank at Dahej

  • ONGC to reserve ~600 KTPA capacity

ONGC

  • Arun Kumar Singh re-appointed Chairman & CEO for 1 year

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX)

  • November traded volume at 11,409 MU, up 17.7% YoY

  • DAM at 5,668 MU (+0.3% YoY)

  • RTM at 4,233 MU (+40.2% YoY)

Infrastructure & Railways

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL)

  • Receives ₹145.34 crore LOA for traction substation work (Jolarpettai–Salem)

RailTel

  • Gets ₹48.78 crore order from MMRDA

National Highways Infra Trust (Bulk Deal)

  • Nitro Asia Holdings II buys 19.56 crore units for ₹2,905.2 crore

  • CPP Investment Board Holdings (4) Inc. and 2452991 Ontario sell 9.78 crore units each

Aviation

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)

  • Over 300 flights cancelled; major disruptions due to FDTL rules, weather, congestion, tech glitches

Technology & IT Services

Infosys

  • Surge in demand for India-based GCCs; new deals beginning with GCC proposals

Pine Labs

  • Q2 profit at ₹5.97 crore vs loss ₹32.01 crore

  • Revenue up 17.82% to ₹649.9 crore

Pharmaceuticals

Cipla

  • Launches Ciplostem MSC therapy for knee osteoarthritis

Metals & Manufacturing

JSW Steel

  • JFE Steel to acquire 50% stake in BPSL JV for ₹15,750 crore

Uflex (Bulk Deal)

  • First Water Fund buys 3 lakh shares (0.4%) at ₹477/share

Financials

Bank of Maharashtra

  • OFS closes at ₹54/share; govt to raise ₹2,492 crore

  • Govt stake to reduce from 79.6% to 73.6%, meeting MPS norms

Tata Capital

  • Settles Sebi proceedings; pays ₹14.4 lakh

Hospitality

Lemon Tree Hotels

  • Signs licence agreement for Lemon Tree Hotel at Pacific Mall, Jaipur

FMCG / Consumer

Vintage Coffee and Beverages

  • Launches 100% pure instant coffee in India; expands product portfolio

Sports & Media

Reliance Industries

  • RSBVL acquires 49% stake in Oval Invincibles (The Hundred) for GBP 60.27 million

  • From 2026, teams to be renamed MI London

Waste Management

Mukka Proteins

  • JV secures ₹474.89 crore order for leachate treatment at Bengaluru landfills

Battery & Storage Technology

Pace Digitek

  • Subsidiary Lineage Power wins ₹99.71 crore order for LFP battery energy storage systems

Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend

  • Engineers India

Stock Trading Ex-Rights

  • Patel Engineering

F&O Ban

  • Sammaan Capital

(With Inputs)

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 8:11 AM IST
QUICK LINKS