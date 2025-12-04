Stocks to Watch Today: Bank of Maharashtra, TATA Capital, JK Cement, ONGC, Cipla, RVNL, Reliance And Many Other In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: Get ready for a slightly sleepy start to the markets today! Indian benchmark indices are expected to drift into the penultimate trading session of the week on a dull note, thanks to mixed cues buzzing across global markets. And yes, the GIFT Nifty is already hinting that the day may begin with more of a yawn than a roar.
At 06:46 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 49 points at 26,087.
By 07:49 AM, they had slipped a little further, trading at 26,069.50, down 22 points. Not dramatic, but definitely not party mode.
Over in Asia, markets are serving up a mixed platter. Japan’s Nikkei 225 is up 0.3%, South Korea’s Kospi is taking a 0.45% dip, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is, well, barely moving. The region is echoing Wall Street’s overnight mood after fresh US job data revived hopes that the US Fed might finally pull the trigger on a rate cut next week.
Speaking of Wall Street, things looked upbeat on Wednesday. The Dow jumped 0.86%, the S&P 500 added 0.30%, and the Nasdaq nudged up 0.17%, although Microsoft’s little stumble kept the celebrations modest.
But the real spotlight today?
The high-stakes meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
This isn’t just a diplomatic formality, it’s a big moment for both nations. The outcome could shape how India and Russia trade, collaborate, and set up future economic partnerships. Markets will be watching this one closely, and so should you.
Stocks To Watch Today
Quarterly Earnings
Pine Labs
-
Q2 profit at ₹5.97 crore vs loss of ₹32 crore YoY
-
Revenue up 17.8% to ₹650 crore vs ₹551.6 crore
Cement
JK Cement
-
Commissions 3.3 MnTPA clinker Line–2 at Panna plant, Bihar
-
Total clinker capacity rises to 6.60 MnTPA
Energy & Utilities
Petronet LNG
-
Signs 15-year ethane USH agreement with ONGC
-
Developing 1,70,000 m³ ethane storage tank at Dahej
-
ONGC to reserve ~600 KTPA capacity
ONGC
-
Arun Kumar Singh re-appointed Chairman & CEO for 1 year
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX)
-
November traded volume at 11,409 MU, up 17.7% YoY
-
DAM at 5,668 MU (+0.3% YoY)
-
RTM at 4,233 MU (+40.2% YoY)
Infrastructure & Railways
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL)
-
Receives ₹145.34 crore LOA for traction substation work (Jolarpettai–Salem)
RailTel
-
Gets ₹48.78 crore order from MMRDA
National Highways Infra Trust (Bulk Deal)
-
Nitro Asia Holdings II buys 19.56 crore units for ₹2,905.2 crore
-
CPP Investment Board Holdings (4) Inc. and 2452991 Ontario sell 9.78 crore units each
Aviation
InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)
-
Over 300 flights cancelled; major disruptions due to FDTL rules, weather, congestion, tech glitches
Technology & IT Services
Infosys
-
Surge in demand for India-based GCCs; new deals beginning with GCC proposals
Pine Labs
-
Q2 profit at ₹5.97 crore vs loss ₹32.01 crore
-
Revenue up 17.82% to ₹649.9 crore
Pharmaceuticals
Cipla
-
Launches Ciplostem MSC therapy for knee osteoarthritis
Metals & Manufacturing
JSW Steel
-
JFE Steel to acquire 50% stake in BPSL JV for ₹15,750 crore
Uflex (Bulk Deal)
-
First Water Fund buys 3 lakh shares (0.4%) at ₹477/share
Financials
Bank of Maharashtra
-
OFS closes at ₹54/share; govt to raise ₹2,492 crore
-
Govt stake to reduce from 79.6% to 73.6%, meeting MPS norms
Tata Capital
-
Settles Sebi proceedings; pays ₹14.4 lakh
Hospitality
Lemon Tree Hotels
-
Signs licence agreement for Lemon Tree Hotel at Pacific Mall, Jaipur
FMCG / Consumer
Vintage Coffee and Beverages
-
Launches 100% pure instant coffee in India; expands product portfolio
Sports & Media
Reliance Industries
-
RSBVL acquires 49% stake in Oval Invincibles (The Hundred) for GBP 60.27 million
-
From 2026, teams to be renamed MI London
Waste Management
Mukka Proteins
-
JV secures ₹474.89 crore order for leachate treatment at Bengaluru landfills
Battery & Storage Technology
Pace Digitek
-
Subsidiary Lineage Power wins ₹99.71 crore order for LFP battery energy storage systems
Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend
-
Engineers India
Stock Trading Ex-Rights
-
Patel Engineering
F&O Ban
-
Sammaan Capital
(With Inputs)
Also Read: Shock Alert: Rupee Slips Past 90 Against the Dollar –…
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.