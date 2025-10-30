LIVE TV
Home > Business > Akasa Air IPO: Will It Be The Next Big Flight In Your Portfolio?

Akasa Air IPO: Akasa Air has revealed plans for a public listing within the coming 2-5 years, marking a substantial milestone in its evolving trajectory. The company holds financial backing from late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Check Details!

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: October 30, 2025 19:29:09 IST

Akasa Air has revealed plans for a public listing within the coming 2-5 years, marking a substantial milestone in its evolving trajectory. The company holds financial backing from late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.  The airline also anticipates to restart hiring of pilots in the middle 0f 2026, signalling assurance in its strategy to expand after operational hurdles.

CEO Vinay Dube, at the Aviation India and South Asia Summit 2025, confirmed the timeline of the IPO whereas stressing that Akasa has no instant need for additional capital. The airline recently secured $125 million from Premji Invest, 360 ONE Asset, and Claypond Capital to support fleet expansion, technology upgrades, and service improvements. Dube highlighted financial farsightedness, stating, “Airlines that stay undercapitalized end up constrained when the market turns.”

Also Read: Indians In Malaysia Can Now Pay With UPI: India’s Payment Apps Just Went Global For Travelers

In spite of challenges including delay in delivery of Boeing and a US pilot strike in 2024 that temporarily grounded nearly 400 pilots, Akasa Air now functions 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, depicting 5.4% of India’s domestic market share. About 85% of pilots are now back in service, with complete deployment anticipated within 60 days.

The airline flies to 24 local and 6 international destinations, operating more than 1,000 flights in a week. It has reinforced hubs in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, with a growing focus on profitable India-Gulf routes to Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, and Riyadh, whereas expanding leisure destinations like Phuket amidst booming outbound tourism.

Though growing losses exceed INR 2,400 crore because of startup costs and delays in operation, Akasa Air is cash-positive and line up sustainable growth over aggressive expansion. Analysts specify a 2027–2030 IPO window aligns with projected profitability and India’s expected growth in the aviation market.

With strategic funding, growth in fleet, and diversification of routes, Akasa Air is placed itself as a third major force together with IndiGo and Air India, showing investor confidence and the growing of India’s aviation ecosystem.

Also Read: Digital Arrest: How To Stay Safe Online? Cyber Experts Reveal Key Steps To Protect Yourself From These Scams

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 7:29 PM IST
Tags: Akasa AirAkasa Air CEOAkasa Air IPO

