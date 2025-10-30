LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup shreyas iyer business news cosmic phenomenon trump administration Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup shreyas iyer business news cosmic phenomenon trump administration Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup shreyas iyer business news cosmic phenomenon trump administration Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup shreyas iyer business news cosmic phenomenon trump administration
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup shreyas iyer business news cosmic phenomenon trump administration Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup shreyas iyer business news cosmic phenomenon trump administration Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup shreyas iyer business news cosmic phenomenon trump administration Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup shreyas iyer business news cosmic phenomenon trump administration
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Indians In Malaysia Can Now Pay With UPI: India’s Payment Apps Just Went Global For Travelers

Indians In Malaysia Can Now Pay With UPI: India’s Payment Apps Just Went Global For Travelers

India’s UPI in Malaysia: Indian tourists who are visiting Malaysia will shortly be able to make payments using UPI Apps of India, by just scanning a QR code at the merchants in Malaysia. This partnership line up with the global strategic expansion of Razorpay. The company entered Malaysia through Curlec, targeting regional growth in Southeast Asian region.

Indians In Malaysia Can Now Pay With UPI: India’s Payment Apps Just Went Global For Travelers

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: October 30, 2025 15:54:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Indians In Malaysia Can Now Pay With UPI: India’s Payment Apps Just Went Global For Travelers

Indian tourists who are visiting Malaysia will shortly be able to make payments using UPI Apps of India, by just scanning a QR code at the merchants in Malaysia. Razorpay, an Indian fintech firm has partnered with NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) through its Malasian arm, Curlec by Razorpay in order to start this service.

Payments from Indian UPI apps will be forwarded to Malaysian merchants in their own currency, Malaysian ringgit. 

India’s UPI in Malaysia: Impact on Retail, Travel and Hospitality Sectors

You Might Be Interested In

This development will benefit Indian tourists along with the Malaysian merchants, simultaneously. As per travellers’ data, more than one million Indian tourists spent more than Rs.11,000 crore in Malaysia during 2024. With the acceptance of UPI, retailers, hotels and travel-services providers in Malaysia can knock into the familiar payment practice of Indian travellers. 

This will probably increase the business volumes. For the travellers from India, this move offers suitable by removing the hassles or cash-carrying concerns through the transaction from foreign cards.

India’s UPI in Malaysia: Fintech and Regulatory Implications

From the point of view of fintech, this partnership line up with the global strategic expansion of Razorpay. The company entered Malaysia through Curlec, targeting regional growth in Southeast Asian region. Distinctly, NIPL has been working to outspread the acceptance of UPI-QR into other markets in Asia, such as Malaysia.

Though, the complete merchant-onboarding timeline and details of the transaction-fee have not been disclosed publicly. This indicates a step in the direction of a larger cross-border digital-payments interoperability in between India and other ASEAN markets.

Also Read: Why Changpeng Zhao’s Cleared Record Could Reshape Global Crypto Policy

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 3:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: fintechMalaysiaTravellingupiUPI In MalaysiaUPI Payment

RELATED News

Rare-Earth Power Play: How Supply Fears Pushed The US And China To Strike A Deal

Gold Glitters Brighter: India’s Q3 2025 Demand Value Soars 23% Even As Volumes Dip

Latent opportunities, Latin America and India time to unleash the potential….

After Amazon Layoffs, Puma To Cut 900 Jobs As Sales Continue To Decline

OpenAI Gears Up For Historic 1 Trillion Dollar IPO Filing By 2026- Here Is What You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Tanu Rawat? YouTuber Angers Hindu activists Over Filming Obscene Reels In Short Clothes At An Ashram In Rishikesh

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Net Worth 2025: The Billion-Dollar Duo

Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin’s Death, How Did The Tragic Accident Happen?

Who Was Kaelin Bradshaw? TikTok Influencer Who Shared Her Cancer Fight, Dead At 29

Aadhaar Card New Rules: 3 Major Changes Coming Into Effect From November 1

Disturbing Haryana Incident: University Female Staff Asked To Prove They Are On Periods, Male Supervisors Suspended Over Asking Photos Of Pads

Did FBI Director Kash Patel Use Government Jet To Watch Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Perform? Controversy Explained

IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Fans Paint DY Patil Stadium With Love For Team India Women Against Australia Women

Got Election Questions? Call 1950 And Speak Directly To Your Booth-Level Officer, Says ECI

Did You Know About Japan’s ‘No Visible Tattoo’ Policy in Gyms and Hot Springs?

Indians In Malaysia Can Now Pay With UPI: India’s Payment Apps Just Went Global For Travelers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indians In Malaysia Can Now Pay With UPI: India’s Payment Apps Just Went Global For Travelers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indians In Malaysia Can Now Pay With UPI: India’s Payment Apps Just Went Global For Travelers
Indians In Malaysia Can Now Pay With UPI: India’s Payment Apps Just Went Global For Travelers
Indians In Malaysia Can Now Pay With UPI: India’s Payment Apps Just Went Global For Travelers
Indians In Malaysia Can Now Pay With UPI: India’s Payment Apps Just Went Global For Travelers

QUICK LINKS