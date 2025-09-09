Amanta Healthcare Share Price Surges To Rs.141.75 On Listing Day: Is This Just The Beginning?

Amanta Healthcare Limited made a upright start on its day of listing today. The share was listed at Rs.135 on NSE. The IPO was open for public subscription through its Initial Public Offer on September 01, 2025. Day 3 has strongly attracted NIIs and Retail investors. The company is targeting to raise around Rs.126-crore through this IPO which began on Sep 1, 2025 and closed on Sep 3, 2025.

Amanta Healthcare Limited: Key IPO Details

• IPO Subscription Price: Rs.120–Rs126

• Min. Retail Investment: Rs.14,994

• Lot Size: 119 shares

• Max. Retail Bids: Up to Rs.2,00,000

• Bid Opening Date: Sep 1, 2025

• Bid Closing Date: Sep 3, 2025

• Expected Allotment Date: Sep 4, 2025

• Approx. Date of Listing: Around Sep 8–9, 2025 on NSE and BSE

Amanta Healthcare Limited: Consolidated Subscription Status on Day 3

As of Day 3, the IPO was subscribed 31.04 times. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:

• Total Consolidated Subscription: 31.04x

• Retail Investors: 32.37x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.78x

• NIIs Investors: 68.29x

(Subscription Specifics Collection Details: Sep 03, 2025)

Amanta Healthcare Limited: Day 1 Share Price

• Share Opening Price: Rs.135

• Share Price (Maximum): Rs.141.75

• Share Price (Minimum): Rs.132

• Share Closing Price: Rs.141.75

(Share Price Data: September 09, 2025 | 20:55 PM)

Amanta Healthcare Limited: Company Background

Amanta Healthcare Limited, Gujarat based company, deals in pharmaceutical Industry. The company develops, produce, and markets antiseptic liquid products, including small and large volume parenteral (SVPs and LVPs) and medical devices. Amanta Healthcare was started with a focus on fluid therapy and aseptic formulation. The company functions from its units in Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

