Thursday, November 14, 2024
Amazon’s New “Haul” Store Aims To Compete With Shein And Temu

The company launched the app known as "Amazon Haul," which allows it to offer ultra-low prices that rival low-cost apps such as Temu and Shein, whose popularity is growing rapidly.

The company launched the app known as “Amazon Haul,” which allows it to offer ultra-low prices that rival low-cost apps such as Temu and Shein, whose popularity is growing rapidly. Through an app or mobile website, Amazon will sell the shopper in the U.S. diverse products at cheaper prices that range from clothing and home items, lifestyles, electronics that the buyer would seek on rival Chinese-based applications.

Amazon’s Push for Ultra-Low Prices

Based on the company’s announcement, Amazon mentioned focusing on offering low-priced goods aligned with customer needs. “Customers care about finding great products at very low prices, and we continue to explore ways that we can work with our selling partners so they can offer products at ultra-low prices,” said Dharmesh Mehta, the company’s vice president of worldwide selling partner services.

As similar as it looks, the layout of Temu and Shein, the Haul store focuses on competitive prices and draws attention to sales banners that read “crazy low.” Site boasts a wide range of products, many of which are listed for less than $10 and even lower at $1 in some cases. Customers can save much more on their total since Amazon also offers a 5% discount for orders over $50 and 10% for orders that reach $75 or above.

Shipping and Delivery

Shipping fees are at $3.99 for most products, while shipping is free for orders over $25. However, delivery to the customer will be longer since orders take one to two weeks to arrive. Amazon believes that customers will be willing to wait that amount of time to receive the products in exchange for the extremely low prices, so they utilize this delivery time window identical to other related competitors: Temu and Shein. This may reflect the fact that Haul’s products are most likely Chinese manufacturer-produced products just like most other competing retailers.

Consumer Concerns Addressed

As the regulators target Temu and Shein in the U.S. and the European Union on counterfeit goods and illegal merchandise sold through the markets, Amazon remains committed to ensuring a safe platform for Haul with products it sells. The firm assures that each product sold on Haul is vetted to be “safe, authentic, and in compliance with applicable regulations.”

Amazon Growth Strategy

The launch of Amazon Haul is in pursuit of entering the low-cost shopping market, where competition has gone through the roof lately, especially through apps like Temu and Shein. But with increasing regulatory pressure on its competitors, Amazon is hoping its reputation for reliability and consumer protection will attract price-conscious shoppers.

