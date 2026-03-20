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Home > Business News > Anaemia Awareness Becomes a Public Health Movement in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India

Anaemia Awareness Becomes a Public Health Movement in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India

Anaemia Awareness Becomes a Public Health Movement in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 20, 2026 15:33:21 IST

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Anaemia Awareness Becomes a Public Health Movement in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India

Dr. A.K. Dwivedi’s Campaign Reaches Over 2 Million People

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 19: In a major advancement in preventive healthcare, Indore has witnessed the rise of anaemia awareness as a dynamic grassroots public health movement. Spearheaded by renowned homeopathic physician Dr. A.K. Dwivedi, the Anaemia Awareness Rath Campaign (2026) has successfully reached more than 20 lakh (2 million) people, emerging as one of the largest community-driven health initiatives in the region.

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Dr. Dwivedi, Director & CEO of Advanced Homoeo Health Center & Homoeopathic Medical Research Pvt. Ltd., Indore, and actively associated with Sansad Seva Prakalp Indore, Monthly health magazine Sehat Evam Surat, AYUSH Medical Welfare Foundation, and Advanced Homeopathic Medical Research & Welfare Society,indore has transformed anaemia awareness into a large-scale social mission focused on prevention, education, and community participation.

Campaign Launch and Outreach Expansion

The campaign was formally inaugurated on 17 February 2026 by the Hon’ble Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Mangubhai Patel, at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), Indore. The event witnessed the presence of thousands of students, healthcare professionals, and citizens.

Two specially designed Anaemia Awareness Rath mobile units were deployed across the Indore district, delivering door-to-door health education, counseling, and awareness services. The campaign ensured direct household engagement, with particular emphasis on women, children, and vulnerable populations, while communicating scientifically validated information in a simple and accessible manner.

Confronting a Silent Public Health Burden

Anaemia continues to be a significant public health challenge in India, especially among women and children. It encompasses multiple forms, including iron deficiency anaemia, megaloblastic anaemia, aplastic anaemia, hemolytic anaemia, and inherited conditions such as sickle cell anaemia and thalassemia.

Health experts emphasize that anaemia is not merely a hematological disorder but a systemic condition that affects physical stamina, cognitive function, immune response, and maternal health, thereby reducing overall quality of life.

Anaemia Awareness Becomes a Public Health Movement in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India

Promoting Evidence-Based Nutritional Interventions

A key strength of the campaign lies in its integration of traditional Indian dietary practices with scientific validation. It promotes affordable and easily available nutritional options such as jaggery (gur), chickpeas (chana), and sattu (roasted gram flour).

The campaign’s central message—

“Consume Jaggery and Chickpeas—Enhance Hemoglobin Naturally”

has gained widespread public acceptance, highlighting the role of indigenous nutrition in addressing modern health concerns.

From Awareness to Sustainable Behavioral Change

Unlike conventional awareness initiatives, this campaign has effectively translated knowledge into measurable behavioral change at the community level. By delivering health education directly to households and simplifying medical concepts into actionable daily practices, it has encouraged the adoption of preventive healthcare behaviors on a large scale.

The initiative has been widely appreciated for its accessibility, affordability, and cultural relevance, making it highly impactful at the grassroots level.

A Scalable Model for Nationwide Implementation

Public health experts regard this campaign as a scalable and replicable model for nationwide adoption. By integrating nutrition science, community medicine, homeopathic principles, and mass awareness strategies, it sets a new benchmark in preventive healthcare delivery

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Anaemia Awareness Becomes a Public Health Movement in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India

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Anaemia Awareness Becomes a Public Health Movement in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India

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Anaemia Awareness Becomes a Public Health Movement in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India
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