LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Anantam Highways Trust IPO: Is It A Smart Bet On Upcoming Infrastructure Investment Or Another Road Block?

Anantam Highways Trust IPO: Is It A Smart Bet On Upcoming Infrastructure Investment Or Another Road Block?

Anantam Highways Trust functions within India’s infrastructure and development sector, with a focus on the development and maintaining of highways and its associated infrastructure. The IPO will launch its public offering on October 7, 2025 with a price band of…

Anantam Highways Trust IPO: Is It A Smart Bet On Upcoming Infrastructure Investment Or Another Road Block?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: October 4, 2025 22:45:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Anantam Highways Trust IPO: Is It A Smart Bet On Upcoming Infrastructure Investment Or Another Road Block?

Anantam Highways Trust IPO will launch its public offering on October 7, 2025, and close on October 9, 2025. The objective of this IPO is to raise around Rs.4,000 million, with a price range of Rs.98- Rs.100 per unit.

Anantam Highways Trust IPO: Details at a Glance

•    IPO Opens: October 7, 2025
•    IPO Closes: October 9, 2025
•    Type of Issue: Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT)
•    Size of Issue: Rs.4,000 million
•    Price Range of Shares: Rs.98 – Rs.100 per unit
•    Size of Lot: 150 units

Also Read: Biggest IPO? Tata Capital’s Rs.15,511 Cr Issue Could Change How You Grow Your Wealth

•    Min. Retail Investment: Rs.14,700
•    Listing At Stock Exchange: NSE, BSE
•    Registrar of the IPO: KFin Technologies Limited
•    Book Running Lead Managers: Nuvama Wealth Management Limited
•    Bank Sponsoring: HDFC Bank Limited, ICICI Bank Limited

The Anantam Highways Trust IPO works as an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), letting investors to get associated and contribute in the growth and development of major infrastructure projects. The size of the issue is fixed at Rs.4,000 million, with a price range between Rs.98- Rs.100 per unit. The minimum order quantity is 150 units, and investors can bid in multiples of 150 units thereafter.

Anantam Highways Trust: Company Overview

Anantam Highways Trust functions within India’s infrastructure and development sector, with a focus on the development and maintaining of highways and its associated infrastructure assets. InvITs like Anantam Highways Trust offer investors with prospects to invest in infrastructure projects while appreciating continuous and steady returns from toll revenues and other related income streams.

Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the information, prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before any decision and/or investment. Most of the details here may or may not be officially confirmed from any of the sources. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.

Also Read: LG Electronics IPO: Is This The Next Big Gold Rush Of Rs.1,160 Cr? Check Details

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 10:32 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Anantam HighwaysAnantam Highways IPOipoIPO newsshare marketstock market

RELATED News

Automaker Stellantis planning $10 billion in US investments, Bloomberg News reports
Tata Capital IPO, LG Electronics IPO, Anantam Highways IPO, And Surat Municipal Corp Bond To Raise Over Rs.27,000 Cr Before Diwali
LG Electronics IPO: Is This The Next Big Gold Rush Of Rs.1,160 Cr? Check Details
Tata Motors Demerger Tax Break Ahead of TATA Capital IPO On Oct 6: But Selling Shares Later Could Sting?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Seeks Global Partners to Boost AI Chip Supply and Raise Infrastructure Funds

LATEST NEWS

OpenAI's Altman seeks funds for infrastructure expansion on Asia, Middle East tour, WSJ reports
Cyclone Shakti: Maharashtra Braces For Rains; Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jammu And Kashmir Weather Forecast Alerts Issued
Mercury in daunting yet familiar hole down 1-0 to Aces
Victoria Beckham shows youthful slip dresses at Paris Fashion Week
Is Bashar al-Assad Still Alive? Exiled Syrian Leader ‘Poisoned’ In Russia, Rushed To Hospital In Critical Condition
Donald Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Hamas, Hails Israel Withdrawal Plan, Promises…
RD-93MA: Has Russia Ignored India To Supply Engines For Pakistan’s JF-17 Jets? Congress Demands Answers, Here Is A Fact Check
OpenAI's Altman seeks funds for infrastructure expansion on Asia, Middle East tour, WSJ reports
Ex-QB, analyst Mark Sanchez hospitalised after reported stabbing
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chelsea condemn Liverpool to third successive defeat
Anantam Highways Trust IPO: Is It A Smart Bet On Upcoming Infrastructure Investment Or Another Road Block?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anantam Highways Trust IPO: Is It A Smart Bet On Upcoming Infrastructure Investment Or Another Road Block?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anantam Highways Trust IPO: Is It A Smart Bet On Upcoming Infrastructure Investment Or Another Road Block?
Anantam Highways Trust IPO: Is It A Smart Bet On Upcoming Infrastructure Investment Or Another Road Block?
Anantam Highways Trust IPO: Is It A Smart Bet On Upcoming Infrastructure Investment Or Another Road Block?
Anantam Highways Trust IPO: Is It A Smart Bet On Upcoming Infrastructure Investment Or Another Road Block?

QUICK LINKS