Anantam Highways Trust IPO: Is It A Smart Bet On Upcoming Infrastructure Investment Or Another Road Block?

Anantam Highways Trust IPO will launch its public offering on October 7, 2025, and close on October 9, 2025. The objective of this IPO is to raise around Rs.4,000 million, with a price range of Rs.98- Rs.100 per unit.

Anantam Highways Trust IPO: Details at a Glance

• IPO Opens: October 7, 2025

• IPO Closes: October 9, 2025

• Type of Issue: Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT)

• Size of Issue: Rs.4,000 million

• Price Range of Shares: Rs.98 – Rs.100 per unit

• Size of Lot: 150 units

• Min. Retail Investment: Rs.14,700

• Listing At Stock Exchange: NSE, BSE

• Registrar of the IPO: KFin Technologies Limited

• Book Running Lead Managers: Nuvama Wealth Management Limited

• Bank Sponsoring: HDFC Bank Limited, ICICI Bank Limited

The Anantam Highways Trust IPO works as an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), letting investors to get associated and contribute in the growth and development of major infrastructure projects. The size of the issue is fixed at Rs.4,000 million, with a price range between Rs.98- Rs.100 per unit. The minimum order quantity is 150 units, and investors can bid in multiples of 150 units thereafter.

Anantam Highways Trust: Company Overview

Anantam Highways Trust functions within India’s infrastructure and development sector, with a focus on the development and maintaining of highways and its associated infrastructure assets. InvITs like Anantam Highways Trust offer investors with prospects to invest in infrastructure projects while appreciating continuous and steady returns from toll revenues and other related income streams.

