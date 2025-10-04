LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
Home > Business > LG Electronics IPO: Is This The Next Big Gold Rush Of Rs.1,160 Cr? Check Details

LG Electronics IPO: Is This The Next Big Gold Rush Of Rs.1,160 Cr? Check Details

LG Electronics IPO will open for public subscription on October 7, 2025 till October 9, 2025. The company is expected to raise Rs.1,160 crore through this IPO, with around..

LG Electronics IPO: Is This The Next Big Gold Rush Of Rs.1,160 Cr? Check Details

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: October 4, 2025 21:57:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

LG Electronics IPO: Is This The Next Big Gold Rush Of Rs.1,160 Cr? Check Details

LG Electronics IPO is set to launch its public subscription on October 7, 2025, and will close on October 9, 2025. The company is expected to raise Rs.1,160 crore through this IPO, with around 101,815,859 equity shares Offer for Sale (OFS), and around 2,10,728 equity shares reserved for the eligible employees of the company.

LG Electronics IPO Details at a Glance:
•    IPO Opens: October 7, 2025
•    IPO Closes: October 9, 2025
•    Type of Issue: 100% Book Building
•    Total size of the Issue: Rs.1,160 crore
•    Offer for Sale: Rs.1,160 crore
•    Price Band of IPO: Rs.1,080 – Rs.1,140 per share
•    Size of the Lot: 13 shares
•    Min. Retail Investment: Rs.13,920
•    Max. Retail Investment: Rs.2,00,000

Also Read: Biggest IPO? Tata Capital’s Rs.15,511 Cr Issue Could Change How You Grow Your Wealth
•    Max. Investment (Eligible Employee): Rs.5,00,000
•    Share Listing Exchange: NSE, BSE
•    Registrar of the IPO: KFin Technologies Limited
•    Book Running Lead Managers: Axis Capital Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, BofA Securities India Limited

•    Bank Sponsors: HDFC Bank Limited, ICICI Bank Limited, Axis Bank Limited

LG Electronics IPO: Company Overview

LG Electronics India Limited was incorporated in 1997. It is one of the leading players in the consumer durable and electronics segment. The company in India functions as a subsidiary of LG Electronics (South Korea).

Its products portfolio includes innovative products, including smart TVs, home appliances, mobile phones, and air conditioners. LG has a very strong market share and its technical advancement make it one of India’s most trusted brands in the segment of consumer electronics items.

Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the information, prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before any decision and/or investment. Most of the details here may or may not be officially confirmed from any of the sources. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.

Also Read: 10 Reforms By RBI That Could Change How Everyone Borrows, Lends, And Trades: Especially If You’re In Debt?

Also Read: 10 Viral Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts For Men’s Fashion And Portraits

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 9:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ipoIPO newsLG ElectronicsLG Electronics IPOShare Market IPOstock marketStock Market IPO

RELATED News

Automaker Stellantis planning $10 billion in US investments, Bloomberg News reports
Tata Capital IPO, LG Electronics IPO, Anantam Highways IPO, And Surat Municipal Corp Bond To Raise Over Rs.27,000 Cr Before Diwali
Anantam Highways Trust IPO: Is It A Smart Bet On Upcoming Infrastructure Investment Or Another Road Block?
Tata Motors Demerger Tax Break Ahead of TATA Capital IPO On Oct 6: But Selling Shares Later Could Sting?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Seeks Global Partners to Boost AI Chip Supply and Raise Infrastructure Funds

LATEST NEWS

OpenAI's Altman seeks funds for infrastructure expansion on Asia, Middle East tour, WSJ reports
Cyclone Shakti: Maharashtra Braces For Rains; Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jammu And Kashmir Weather Forecast Alerts Issued
Mercury in daunting yet familiar hole down 1-0 to Aces
Victoria Beckham shows youthful slip dresses at Paris Fashion Week
Is Bashar al-Assad Still Alive? Exiled Syrian Leader ‘Poisoned’ In Russia, Rushed To Hospital In Critical Condition
Donald Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Hamas, Hails Israel Withdrawal Plan, Promises…
RD-93MA: Has Russia Ignored India To Supply Engines For Pakistan’s JF-17 Jets? Congress Demands Answers, Here Is A Fact Check
OpenAI's Altman seeks funds for infrastructure expansion on Asia, Middle East tour, WSJ reports
Ex-QB, analyst Mark Sanchez hospitalised after reported stabbing
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chelsea condemn Liverpool to third successive defeat
LG Electronics IPO: Is This The Next Big Gold Rush Of Rs.1,160 Cr? Check Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LG Electronics IPO: Is This The Next Big Gold Rush Of Rs.1,160 Cr? Check Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LG Electronics IPO: Is This The Next Big Gold Rush Of Rs.1,160 Cr? Check Details
LG Electronics IPO: Is This The Next Big Gold Rush Of Rs.1,160 Cr? Check Details
LG Electronics IPO: Is This The Next Big Gold Rush Of Rs.1,160 Cr? Check Details
LG Electronics IPO: Is This The Next Big Gold Rush Of Rs.1,160 Cr? Check Details

QUICK LINKS