10 Reforms By RBI That Could Change How Everyone Borrows, Lends, And Trades: Especially If You’re In Debt?

Major Announcements Revealed Ahead of Diwali Festive Season 2025

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rolled out a set of impactful financial transformations intended at enhancing domestic credit and fast-tracking the internationalisation of the Indian rupee. The declarations came subsequent to the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held on October 1, 2025, are much anticipated to reorganize the lending landscape, develop capital markets, and improve India’s position in international trade.

These policy changes come before the festive season, a period when there is huge demand in the market, and are associated with much wider economic goals of cultivating market effectiveness and reducing need on the US dollar in international transactions.