Biggest IPO? Tata Capital’s Rs.15,511 Cr Issue Could Change How You Grow Your Wealth

Tata Capital IPO is set to launch its much-anticipated public offer for subscription on October 06, 2025 till October 08, 2025. The company is the financial service arm of India’s renowned Tata Group, launching largest initial public offerings of 2025 before the Diwali festival.

The total size of the IPO is Rs.15,511 crore and the anchor investor bidding is planned for October 3, 2025. This public offering includes Rs.6,846 crore of fresh issue along with Rs.8,665.87 crore offer for sale (OFS), making it one of the largest IPOs in India’s Non-Banking Financial sector (NBFC). The price band of this issue will be Rs.310–Rs.326 per share.

Financials and Investor Sentiment for Tata Capital IPO

Tata Capital, in the financial year 2025, reported approx. Rs.28,369 crore in revenue with a net profit of Rs.3,655 crore. This is considered to be a substantial growth in contrast to the previous financial year 2024. The IPO has got a grey market premium (GMP) of about Rs.29 per share and is gaining strong momentum, though, these premiums are not formal and on assumption.

Tata Capital IPO: Key Details of the Public Subscription at a Glance

• IPO Opening Date: October 6, 2025

• IPO Closing Date: October 8, 2025

• Price Band: Rs.310 – Rs.326

• Type of Issue: 100% Book Building

• Size of the Issue: Rs.15,511.87 crore

• Fresh Issue (Total): Rs.6,846 crore

• Offer-for-Sale (OFS): Rs.8,665.87 crore

• Min. Retail Investment: Rs.14,996

• Registrar of IPO: MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd

• Listing at Stock Exchange: BSE & NSE

• Expected Listing Date: October 13, 2025

• Book Running Lead Managers: Kotak, Axis, HDFC, SBI Cap, ICICI Securities, and others

The IPO has made strong buzz in the grey market, with the GMP soaring around Rs.110–Rs.115 per share, signifying strong demand ahead of the listing. At the upper price band of Rs.326, this implies a possible listing gain of more than 33%.

Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.

