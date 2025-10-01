LIVE TV
Home > Business > Tata Motors Demerger: How Will It Affect Your Portfolio And The Future Of EVs?

Tata Motors has disclosed the strategic demerge of its commercial vehicle business to TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (TMLCV). The demerger could have long-lasting effects on the..

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: October 1, 2025 16:02:51 IST

Tata Motors Demerger: How Will It Affect Your Portfolio And The Future Of EVs?

Tata Motors, a prominent player in the global automobile sector, is moving towards a significant corporate shift as it moves towards a demerger. The company has disclosed the strategic demerge of its commercial vehicle business to TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (TMLCV), a fresh entity for the group company.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group, will distinct into two publicly listed companies, with the demerger planned in a 1:1 ratio. This demerger comes as the company plans its leadership shift. As this significant changes near, the implications for investors, employees, and the electric vehicle (EV) market are becoming clearer.

Tata Motors Demerger: Aligning with Strategic Reshuffling 

The demerger will affect in Tata Motors shareholders getting one equity share of TMLCV for every share of Tata Motors they have. The company is placing itself for a dynamic and progressive future through this demerger and change in senior leadership positions. It, therefore, addresses both present challenges and long-term prospects in the automotive industry.

Also Read: Shailesh Chandra Takes Over Tata Motors: But Who Is He, Can He Make EVs Affordable For You?

Tata Motors Demerger: Stock Market Performance and Portfolio Impact

As of September 29, Tata Motors’ share price closed at Rs 672.50 on the BSE, providing the company a market capitalization of approx. Rs 2.48 trillion. Though, the stock has weakened around 5% over the past five trading sessions, and is down over 10% year-to-date. 

The demerger, therefore, could activate changes in Tata Motors’ financial structure, possibly affecting its stock price in the short term. Some of the investors may see the split as a chance for improved focus and value, whereas others may adopt an extra cautious approach due to the inherent uncertainty around the transition.

Employee Incentives Amidst the Corporate Change related to Demerger

Further to this demerger, Tata Motors declared the grant of 4,79,746 Performance Share Units to qualified employees. It is a form of equity-based reward associated to specific performance goals. These incentives intended to hold key talent and ensure continuing success amid the ongoing corporate reformation.

Tata Motors’ EV Future Post-Demerger

The demerger could have long-lasting effects on the strategy of Tata Motors electric vehicle segment. With an cumulative global focus on sustainable mobility, both entities may be well positioned to independently address demands in the market. How the company allocates resources to EV innovation will be critical to its long-term growth in this sector.

Also Read: Tata Capital IPO Opens October 6: Don’t Miss This Jackpot! Biggest Diwali Gift?

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 4:02 PM IST
QUICK LINKS