Shailesh Chandra Takes Over Tata Motors: But Who Is He, Can He Make EVs Affordable For You?

Tata Motors has disclosed its significant leadership changes as it moves ahead with its strategies to demerge its commercial vehicle business to TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (TMLCV). Shailesh Chandra, who at present leads Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, will be assigned the role of Managing Director and CEO of Tata Motors, operative from…

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 30, 2025 17:40:41 IST

Tata Motors has disclosed its significant leadership changes as it moves ahead with its strategies to demerge its commercial vehicle business to TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (TMLCV), a fresh entity for the group company. This leadership shift comes as the company plans its demerger, which is to be done by October 1, 2025. This reshuffling is a part of the long-term strategy of Tata Motors, in order to improve its focus on its core business areas and strengthen collaborations with its global businesses, mainly Jaguar Land Rover.

Shailesh Chandra, who at present leads Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, will be assigned the role of Managing Director and CEO of Tata Motors, operative from October 1, 2025. Chandra’s joining signals the company’s commitment to increase its focus on electrification and growth in the passenger vehicle sector, which is key to Tata Motors’ future strategy in India and abroad.

Shailesh Chandra: A Career Marked by Steady Growth at Tata Motors
Shailesh Chandra joined Tata Motors as a production manager in 1995. For many years, he took on several leadership roles, together with senior positions in vendor growth and divisional administration.

Chandra moved to the Tata Sons office in the year 2012, where he works for the strategic initiatives of the group. In 2016, he came back to Tata Motors as head of corporate strategy and business transformation.

This marked a turning point in the company’s ambitious drive for the electric vehicles (EVs). In 2022, he was selected as CEO and MD of Tata Motors’ passenger vehicles and electric mobility units of the company.

Driving Tata Motors’ EV Revolution

Chandra has engaged in several critical role in Tata Motors’ electrification drive. Under his leadership, the company announced various EV models that have been well-received in the market. As MD & CEO, Chandra will remain to drive Tata Motors’ dream to lead the Indian passenger and Electric Vehicle segments, placing the company as a major player in the fast-growing electric vehicle market.

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 5:40 PM IST
