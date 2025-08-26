LIVE TV
Home > Business > Anlon Healthcare IPO Day 1: Ready To Transform Your Portfolio? Details Here

Anlon Healthcare IPO Day 1: Ready To Transform Your Portfolio? Details Here

Anlon Healthcare Limited IPO opens for subscription today, Aug 26, 2025 and will close on Aug 29, 2025. The company’s objectives are to raise around ₹121 crore. Anlon Healthcare Limited, founded in 2007, have its head office in Maharashtra. The company is working in pharmaceutical industry.

Anlon Healthcare IPO Day 1: Ready To Transform Your Portfolio? Details Here

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 26, 2025 19:54:40 IST

Anlon Healthcare Limited IPO is open for the subscription today, Aug 26, 2025 and will close on Aug 29, 2025. The company is expected to raise around ₹121 crore over a fresh issue by offering 1.33 crore equity shares,

Anlon Healthcare Limited IPO Details at a Glance:

• IPO Opens: Aug 26, 2025

• IPO Closes: Aug 29, 2025

• Size of the IPO: Approx. ₹121 crore

• Price Band: ₹86 ₹91

• Lot Size: 164 equity shares

• Minimum Investment for Retail: Approx. ₹14,104

• Listing At: NSE & BSE

• Registrar: KFin Technologies Limited

Anlon Healthcare Limited: Important IPO Dates

• Finalisation of Basis of Allotment: Sep 01, 2025

• Start of Refunds: Sep 02, 2025

• Credit of Shares to Demat: Sep 02, 2025

• Expected Listing Date: Sep 03, 2025

Anlon Healthcare Limited: Subscription Status on Day 1

As of Day 1, the IPO has been subscribed 1.69 times overall. Segment-wise investors participation:

• Total Subscription: 1.69x

• Retail Investors: 8.98x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.91x

• Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 0.71x

Anlon Healthcare Limited: Company Overview

Anlon Healthcare Limited, founded in 2007, have its head office in Maharashtra. The company is working in pharmaceutical industry. It focuses in manufacturing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Intermediates catering to the domestic and international markets. The company works in the highly structured pharmaceutical sector, supplying to over 50 countries across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Tags: ipo

Anlon Healthcare IPO Day 1: Ready To Transform Your Portfolio? Details Here

Anlon Healthcare IPO Day 1: Ready To Transform Your Portfolio? Details Here

Anlon Healthcare IPO Day 1: Ready To Transform Your Portfolio? Details Here
Anlon Healthcare IPO Day 1: Ready To Transform Your Portfolio? Details Here
Anlon Healthcare IPO Day 1: Ready To Transform Your Portfolio? Details Here
Anlon Healthcare IPO Day 1: Ready To Transform Your Portfolio? Details Here

