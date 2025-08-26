Vikran Engineering IPO Day 1: What Makes This Stock A Must-Watch For Investors

Vikran Engineering Limited IPO is open for public subscription from today, Aug 26, 2025 and will close on Aug 29, 2025. The company’s aims to surge around ₹772 crore through this IPO, together with an incorporation of fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS).

Vikran Engineering Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

• IPO Opening Date: Aug 26, 2025

• IPO Closing Date: Aug 29, 2025

• Issue Type: 100% Book Building

• Total Issue Size: ₹772 crore

• Fresh Issue: ₹721 crore

• Offer for Sale (OFS): ₹51 crore

• Price Band: ₹92 – ₹97 per share

• Lot Size: 148 equity shares

• Minimum Investment (Retail): Approximately ₹13,616

• Listing At: BSE & NSE

• Registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited

Vikran Engineering Limited: Subscription Status on Day 1

As of Day 1, the IPO has been subscribed 2.38 times overall. Segment-wise investors participation:

• Total Subscription: 2.38x

• Retail Investors: 2.32x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.41x

• Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 5.15x

Vikran Engineering Limited: Company Overview

Vikran Engineering Ltd., a Maharashtra based company founded in 2008. The company is into engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) and functions across key infrastructure sectors, power transmission and distribution, water infrastructure, railway infrastructure, and solar EPC. It provides end to end services, including conceptualization, design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalize any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

