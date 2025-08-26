LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Manufacturing Started: India’s First EV Ready For Markets

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Manufacturing Started: India’s First EV Ready For Markets

Maruti Suzuki commences manufacturing of its initial EV, the e Vitara, in Gujarat. Providing 500 km range, quick charging, and feature-rich modifications, it marks both Indian and global markets, making a key change toward electric mobility.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Manufacturing Started: India’s First EV Ready For Markets

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: August 26, 2025 15:29:31 IST

Maruti Suzuki has begun its first electric vehicle manufacturing unit, the e Vitara, at the Hansalpur based unit in Gujarat. This symbolises a considerable step for the automaker as it enters the electric vehicle (EV) segment. 

The e Vitara will be ready for sale across India and exported to other international markets as well.

Two Battery Options Offering Extended Range

The 2025 e Vitara features two battery pack choices: 

1)    61.1kWh and 
2)    48.8kWh. 

Both of them are paired with a single electric motor and potentially estimated range of up to 500 kilometers on a single charge.

Fast charging is braced, with the battery capable of attaining 80% charge in about 50 minutes using a DC fast charger. This charging capacity line up with global drifts toward decreasing EV charging times, a significant aspect for widespread EV adoption.

Variety of Features and Customization Options

The e Vitara will be sold in three variants:

Number 1: Delta, 
Number 2: Zeta, and 
Number 3: Alpha.

The prospective customers could select from the given 10 color options together with dual-tone finishes.

The key highlights consist of LED projector headlamps, sunroof, driver-assistance systems (ADAS), a 360-degree camera, aired front seats, wireless charging, numerous drive modes, and seven airbags. The interior will brag dual 10-inch screens and programmed climate control, whereas the exterior sports 18-inch alloy wheels and LED lighting essentials.

Manufacturing of the e Vitara positions Maruti Suzuki to contend in the mounting EV market, catering both to domestic consumers and international request. The launch is carefully observed as India accelerates its changeover to electric mobility amid global environmental targets.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire Earns 5-Star, Baleno Secures 4-Star Rating n Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

Tags: e VITARAmarutimaruti suzuki

RELATED News

Shivashrit Foods IPO Ends Today With Oversubscription: Now All Eyes On The Listing Price
Could Anondita Medicare Be The Next Healthcare IPO Star? Here’s What Investors Must Know
The Clock’s Ticking: Public & Private Sectors Must Unite For India’s Mineral Security
It’s Here! Current Infraprojects IPO Day 1 Subscription: Buy The Hype Or Bail Out?
Sattva Engineering Construction SME IPO Day 1: Here’s What Investors Must Know

LATEST NEWS

Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Manufacturing Started: India’s First EV Ready For Markets

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Manufacturing Started: India’s First EV Ready For Markets

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Manufacturing Started: India’s First EV Ready For Markets
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Manufacturing Started: India’s First EV Ready For Markets
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Manufacturing Started: India’s First EV Ready For Markets
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Manufacturing Started: India’s First EV Ready For Markets

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?