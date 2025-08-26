Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Manufacturing Started: India’s First EV Ready For Markets

Maruti Suzuki has begun its first electric vehicle manufacturing unit, the e Vitara, at the Hansalpur based unit in Gujarat. This symbolises a considerable step for the automaker as it enters the electric vehicle (EV) segment.

The e Vitara will be ready for sale across India and exported to other international markets as well.

Two Battery Options Offering Extended Range

The 2025 e Vitara features two battery pack choices:

1) 61.1kWh and

2) 48.8kWh.

Both of them are paired with a single electric motor and potentially estimated range of up to 500 kilometers on a single charge.

Fast charging is braced, with the battery capable of attaining 80% charge in about 50 minutes using a DC fast charger. This charging capacity line up with global drifts toward decreasing EV charging times, a significant aspect for widespread EV adoption.

Variety of Features and Customization Options

The e Vitara will be sold in three variants:

Number 1: Delta,

Number 2: Zeta, and

Number 3: Alpha.

The prospective customers could select from the given 10 color options together with dual-tone finishes.

The key highlights consist of LED projector headlamps, sunroof, driver-assistance systems (ADAS), a 360-degree camera, aired front seats, wireless charging, numerous drive modes, and seven airbags. The interior will brag dual 10-inch screens and programmed climate control, whereas the exterior sports 18-inch alloy wheels and LED lighting essentials.

Manufacturing of the e Vitara positions Maruti Suzuki to contend in the mounting EV market, catering both to domestic consumers and international request. The launch is carefully observed as India accelerates its changeover to electric mobility amid global environmental targets.

