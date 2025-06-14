Live Tv
Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire Earns 5-Star, Baleno Secures 4-Star Rating n Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

Maruti Dzire earns 5-star, Baleno gets 4-star in Bharat NCAP crash tests, marking a major step in India’s vehicle safety standards.

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Last Updated: June 14, 2025 13:09:58 IST

The Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) is India’s official vehicle safety rating system, designed to evaluate cars sold in the Indian market through standardized crash tests. By assigning star ratings based on adult and child occupant protection, it helps consumers make more informed decisions and encourages manufacturers to prioritize safety. Introduced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Bharat NCAP represents a shift toward aligning Indian automotive safety standards with global norms.

Dzire Becomes India’s First 5-Star Rated Sedan

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has set a new benchmark by becoming India’s first sedan to earn a 5-star rating under Bharat NCAP.

It scored 29.46 out of 32 points in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 41.57 out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection (COP).

These high scores reflect Maruti’s growing emphasis on equipping its popular models with enhanced safety features, signaling a major transformation in its product philosophy.

Baleno Follows Close Behind with Strong 4-Star Performance

The Maruti Baleno earned a solid 4-star rating in adult occupant protection and a 3-star rating in child protection.

The six-airbag variant outperformed the two-airbag version, underlining how key safety features like airbag count directly affect crash performance. While the Baleno fell just short of a five-star mark, it still represents a significant leap forward in safety for premium hatchbacks in India.

The Safety Features Making a Difference

Both the Dzire and Baleno now come equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety technologies, including six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, seatbelt pretensioners, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.

These features are standard across most variants, reflecting a growing demand among Indian buyers for safer vehicles.

Industry Impact and Maruti’s Future Plans

The impressive performance of these two models is part of Maruti Suzuki’s broader safety initiative.

 The company has announced plans to equip all ten of its Arena models with six airbags and ESP by the end of FY 2026.

This commitment is a direct response to changing consumer expectations and the regulatory push driven by Bharat NCAP.

A Step Towards Safer Indian Roads

Bharat NCAP is more than just a testing protocol, it is a driver of industry change. 

Transparent, government-endorsed safety ratings create a competitive environment where automakers are motivated to improve.

As more vehicles like the Dzire and Baleno achieve high ratings, the standard for safety in India continues to rise, making roads safer for everyone.

